Murphy to end school mask mandate, according to report

Gov. Phil Murphy is expected today to announce the ending of the school mask mandates that has been in place since children returned to in person education in September 2020, according to a report in the New York Times.
The new policy will take effect the second week of March, according to the report.
Murphy is scheduled to hold his weekly COVID-19 press conference at 1 p.m. today.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
