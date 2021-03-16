Murphy signs law allowing budget flexibility for school districts amid COVID-19 pandemic

TRENTON — A new law signed Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy, designed to give school districts greater flexibility in the budget process during the COVID-19 pandemic, will allow districts to stash more funds aside next year in case of an emergency.
The bill allows school districts to maintain a 4% surplus — up from the previous 2% allowed — for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years. The bill also allows districts to use or transfer funds between line items and categories without approval of the state commissioner of education.
"We fully supported this bill because the pandemic was an important example of why it was important for school districts to have more money in reserve if something happens," said Susan Young, executive director of the New Jersey Association of School Business Officials.
Young said even though a school district's budget is passed in the spring before the budget year begins, the budget itself is never final until the budget year closes June 30. She said that is the point when a school district knows what its surplus truly is.
In an alert to its members Monday regarding the law, the NJASBO said, "Given the lateness of this law as it relates to the budget calendar, NJASBO does not anticipate that budgets should or can be changed but rather any adjustments would be made with the close of the books in June and with further guidance from the DOE."
Most school districts in New Jersey will have to introduce a budget for the 2021-22 school year and submit it to the county superintendent for approval by Monday. Young said those districts shouldn't be concerned because there is time to amend the budget before its final adoption deadline of May 14.
The law also received the support of the New Jersey School Boards Association and the New Jersey Education Association. Local school administrators were also happy about the news.
Millville Superintendent Tony Trongone said the district appreciates the flexibility the bill allows during the pandemic.
"Business administrators need this level of flexibility to meet the needs of our children and staff. While there might be savings in one area (busing, substitutes, etc.), there has been more need in funding COVID guidelines,” he said. “Meeting the COVID guidelines has not been static but in a constant state of flux.”
Young said school business administrators are doing their best to keep districts financially sound during uncertain times.
"We certainly want students and teachers to come back to school in a safe environment, and (business administrators) need to have the tools, the budget, the resources to manage that and make that happen," she said. "It's kind of an insurance policy for that."
