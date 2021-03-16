Murphy signs law allowing budget flexibility for school districts amid COVID-19 pandemic

TRENTON — A new law signed Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy, designed to give school districts greater flexibility in the budget process during the COVID-19 pandemic, will allow districts to stash more funds aside next year in case of an emergency.

The bill allows school districts to maintain a 4% surplus — up from the previous 2% allowed — for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years. The bill also allows districts to use or transfer funds between line items and categories without approval of the state commissioner of education.

"We fully supported this bill because the pandemic was an important example of why it was important for school districts to have more money in reserve if something happens," said Susan Young, executive director of the New Jersey Association of School Business Officials.

Young said even though a school district's budget is passed in the spring before the budget year begins, the budget itself is never final until the budget year closes June 30. She said that is the point when a school district knows what its surplus truly is.