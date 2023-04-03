Nearly 200 New Jersey school districts facing shortfalls in their state aid are set to see those gaps filled after Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed a bill allocating about $103 million to them.

Murphy signed the bill that made its way through the state Legislature last week. The bill came following an outcry from lawmakers representing districts who saw aid cut, including South Jersey Republican lawmakers.

About 170 districts are set to benefit from the added aid, the Governor's Office said Monday.

The bill was formed after Murphy introduced his Fiscal Year 2024 budget. Despite investing about $800 million in state funds for school aid, the money wasn't distributed equally and many districts saw their funding drop.

“Providing our students with the first-rate education they deserve remains a critical priority of my administration,” Murphy said in a news release. “This additional funding was introduced in partnership with the Legislature to support our schools in continuing to offer high-quality instruction to students as the state adjusts to incremental changes in the statutorily established school funding formula each year."

In the Statehouse, the bill was backed by both Democrats and Republicans. Assembly members Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, were co-sponsors in the lower chamber.

Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, who chairs the Senate Education Committee, said Monday that getting the bill to Murphy's desk will stave off programming cutbacks and staff layoffs from dozens of districts across the state.

"By acting decisively and with urgency, we are providing districts a measure of relief as they plan out their future budgets and continue to deliver a quality education to students," Gopal said Monday.

Locally, some of the districts set to lose funding saw portions of it restored.

Those that will benefit from the extra funding include Brigantine ($180,000) and Mullica Township ($150,000) in Atlantic County, Upper Township ($937,000) and Lower Township ($659,000) in Cape May County, Downe Township ($75,000) and Commercial Township ($42,000) in Cumberland County, and Stafford Township ($1.6 million) and Ocean Township ($419,000) in southern Ocean County.

Through the new law, districts set to see a drop in aid in the 2023-24 budget can request supplemental money equal to 66% of the difference between the amount they received in the 2022-23 school year and the proposed aid in the 2023-24 school year.

Those districts, when submitting their request to the state Department of Education, would also need to explain how they plan to fund operations in the future once the money is spent.

“Governor Murphy’s swift action to provide additional funding is integral in ensuring stability for all of New Jersey’s local educational agencies programmatically and educationally," state acting Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillian said.

In 2008, lawmakers passed a formula, widely known as S2, for funding schools. Under the algorithm, aid allocations are shared with school districts based on various factors, including enrollment, poverty levels and the number of students with limited English proficiency.

While S2 has been phased in, some districts have received more state aid annually, and some districts have received less.