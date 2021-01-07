Murphy signs bill strengthening Amistad Commission

“NJEA is committed to promoting racial and social justice in our schools and our state. We continue to support and work with the Amistad Commission to ensure that the history of slavery and the contributions of African Americans to our country are taught in every public school in New Jersey. We support this legislation to transition the Amistad Commission into the Department of Education, and urge the Legislature to ensure the commission maintains its independence through this transition and in the future,” reads a statement from the union.