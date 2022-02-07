Murphy ending state's school mask mandate

TRENTON — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will end a statewide mask mandate to protect against COVID-19 in schools and child care centers, his office said Monday.

The requirement goes into effect March 7 and comes as New Jersey's caseload drops after an spike around the holidays fueled by the omicron variant.

The governor is expected to announce the development at a news conference Monday when he is set to also answer questions. It's not clear, for example, if individual school districts could continue to require a mandate.

New Jersey was one of just a dozen states with mask mandates in schools, according to the nonpartisan National Academy for State Health Policy.

The mandate has been in place since school resumed in person in September 2020, with Murphy renewing it before the start of the current school year and as recently as January. At the time, he didn't specify how much longer the requirement could be in place.