Murphy announces state school mask mandate to end in March

TRENTON — New Jersey's top health officials and Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that the state will remove its in-school mask mandate next month for schools and childcare centers.
State officials said ending the mandate represents another step toward a return to normalcy.
The mandate will end March 7, giving school districts and child care centers a month to prepare for the change and decide how to manage COVID-19 outbreaks independently, Murphy said at his Monday COVID-19 news briefing.
“I must thank the overwhelming majority of students, parents, administrators, educators, and support staffers who have worn their masks without problem or protest since our schools reopened for in-person learning," Murphy said. "Thankfully, we have reached a point where we feel confident that we can take another step toward normalcy for our kids."
Delaware will similarly end its school mask mandate at the end of March, Gov. John Carney said Monday.
New Jersey, until then, will keep the mandate in place when the governor extends the state's public health emergency.
Murphy previously reinstated it last month after the state Legislature chose to forgo passing legislation continuing the governor's executive COVID-response powers outside of the health emergency.
The mandate will also remain in place while updated school guidance from the New Jersey Department of Health is crafted, protocols that Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday should be available within the coming weeks.
School districts on March 7 will independently choose their COVID-19 protocols for students, staff and visitors.
"In the event of a school outbreak, it will be important for the districts to work with the local health department to determine what preventive measures are best for the children and the staff in their school," Persichilli said.
The decision is being made while COVID-19 caseloads, which had skyrocketed over the winter because of the omicron variant, have sharply decreased in the past few weeks.
Murphy announced Monday that the state's rate of transmission stands at 0.52, and indicated that omicron's threat is descending quickly.
Part of the decision to end the mandate falls on federal health officials expecting to permit Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids in a two-dose regimen.
The FDA's vaccine committee is expected to vote on the decision soon.
Many statewide have been eager for Murphy to lift the controversial mandate, which he previously said was still possible this year despite a winter surge of COVID-19.
The mask mandate has often been viewed by alarmed parents as too authoritative. Many believing whether to mask children is a decision that should be made by parents and not state lawmakers. Many have been seen protesting mandates at school board meetings, as well as at public demonstrations, with hundreds holding signs pleading for their kids to breathe freely in school.
Others view it as a necessary safety precaution for kids, many of whom have not been able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus until recently.
Murphy has, since the pandemic began, been criticized for his decisions to thwart COVID-19, one including the in-school mask mandates. He's often been admonished by GOP members urging him to place parents in control.
Many Republicans are continuing to condemn the governor, saying that New Jersey shouldn't wait another day to allow schoolchildren to remove their face coverings, a practice in place since schools resumed in-person instruction in September 2020 after the pandemic's infancy phase shifted schools online.
“The answer is simple, this decision is guided by political science," state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said in a statement Monday. "If this was truly guided by ‘the science’, this arbitrary mandate would have been lifted 23 months ago, and the governor knows that. I have been calling for an end to school mask mandates since last summer, and the science that we had at that time supported my call."
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who also has long criticized Murphy’s handling of the pandemic and its accompanying mandates, agreed with Testa in saying while lifting the mandate is a good decision now, it should have happened earlier.
"Our children have had to deal with virtual school and masks for the past two years, which has resulted in a strain on our children's ability to learn and interact with one another," Van Drew said.
Others Monday expressed gratitude for the governor, saying that Murphy is continuing to look out for school children and prioritize their interests over politics.
“As we have said from the beginning of the pandemic, it is critical to follow the data and listen to public health experts when implementing or removing COVID protocols," New Jersey Education Association President Sean Spiller, Vice President Steve Beatty and Secretary-Treasurer Petal Robertson said in a joint statement. "As of today, that data is trending strongly in the right direction, and we look forward to additional public health guidance supporting the move away from mandatory masking in schools.”
