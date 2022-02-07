Murphy announces state school mask mandate to end in March

The mask mandate has often been viewed by alarmed parents as too authoritative. Many believing whether to mask children is a decision that should be made by parents and not state lawmakers. Many have been seen protesting mandates at school board meetings, as well as at public demonstrations, with hundreds holding signs pleading for their kids to breathe freely in school.

Others view it as a necessary safety precaution for kids, many of whom have not been able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus until recently.

Murphy has, since the pandemic began, been criticized for his decisions to thwart COVID-19, one including the in-school mask mandates. He's often been admonished by GOP members urging him to place parents in control.

Many Republicans are continuing to condemn the governor, saying that New Jersey shouldn't wait another day to allow schoolchildren to remove their face coverings, a practice in place since schools resumed in-person instruction in September 2020 after the pandemic's infancy phase shifted schools online.