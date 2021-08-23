Murphy announces COVID-19 'vaccine or testing' mandate for all school workers

Murphy said that of the 7,611 positive COVID-19 cases reported between Aug. 2 and 9, 1,397 or 18% were among the fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations among the fully vaccinated remain very low at 4%, or 25 of the 608 hospitalized with COVID-19 between Aug. 2 and 9. Of the 53 deaths related to COVID-19 in that time, none were fully vaccinated.

Murphy's latest executive order follow two signed Aug. 6 in response to the recent increase in new positive cases. The first mandates that state health care workers and those who work in congregate settings or long-term care facilities be vaccinated or undergo weekly or biweekly testing starting Sept. 7. The second requires masks for anyone entering a preschool, elementary or secondary school until further notice.

In his briefing, Murphy took aim at those who do not believe children can get sick or spread COVID-19, citing data from the federal Department of Health and Human Services of a reported daily average of 1,234 patients with COVID-19 under the age of 18 hospitalized across the United States.

"Yet some continue to mistakenly and dangerously grasp at the lie that kids can't get COVID, or they can't spread COVID, neither of that is true," Murphy said.

Children 11 and under are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine yet.