Murphy announces COVID-19 'vaccine or testing' mandate for all school and state workers

As of Monday, 5.5 million New Jerseyans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

There were 1,443 new positive PCR tests reported and 316 new positive antigen tests, as well as three new COVID-related deaths as of Monday afternoon.

Persichilli said that vaccinating children 12 and older is a priority as the positive cases rise and the school year begins.

"We are in a race against time," Persichilli said, of the spread of variants of COVID-19 such as delta, which is more contagious than the original strain of the virus.

The Department of Health is working with municipal health and school officials on a "major back to school push" to expand vaccine access for adolescents, Persichilli said. She said that part of that push is 120 popup and 20 static sites located in schools and expanding the Pfizer vaccine to vaccine sites located in close proximity to schools. Atlantic City and Vineland are among the schools that have vaccine sites set up already, she said.

Persichilli also urged pregnant women to get vaccinated as they are at an increased risk of severe illness.

There continues to be a limited number of COVID-19 "breakthrough cases" among the vaccinated.