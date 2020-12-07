 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mullica school district to receive Middle States accreditation
0 comments
top story

Mullica school district to receive Middle States accreditation

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel New Jersey education icon

Mullica Township School District will soon become the first public school in Atlantic County to receive accreditation through the Middle States Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools.

“The accreditation helps you with long-term planning,” said Mullica Superintendent Andrew Weber. “It really allows you to get a comprehensive look at your district and where you want to go over the next five to seven years.”

Similar to the accreditation process that colleges or police departments go through, the Middle States Commissions accreditation process begins with a self-study with input from school leaders and the community, and is followed up by a peer review from outside volunteers.

“The Middle States accreditation process supports schools in developing a strategic plan for the future that is built upon continuous school improvement,” said Lisa Marie McCauley, president of the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools. “Middle States accredited schools should be commended for their commitment to collaboration, growth and advancing student achievement.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mullica Township operates a K-8 district in Atlantic County.

There are more than 2,500 accredited schools and school systems in 39 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and in over 110 countries that are accredited through Middle States.

In New Jersey, there are 454 public and private schools that either have received accreditation or are in the accreditation process.

Of the 12 accredited schools in Atlantic County, 11 are non-public. 

Weber said accreditation was a three-year process.

“Middle States accreditation serves as an independent validation of the good work we do, and the accreditation process focused our attention on strategic planning and continuous improvement practices,” he said.

Weber said that Middle States will formally vote on the accreditation in the spring. The district will apply for reaccreditation in seven years.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News