Mullica school district to receive Middle States accreditation

Mullica Township School District will soon become the first public school in Atlantic County to receive accreditation through the Middle States Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools.
“The accreditation helps you with long-term planning,” said Mullica Superintendent Andrew Weber. “It really allows you to get a comprehensive look at your district and where you want to go over the next five to seven years.”
Similar to the accreditation process that colleges or police departments go through, the Middle States Commissions accreditation process begins with a self-study with input from school leaders and the community, and is followed up by a peer review from outside volunteers.
“The Middle States accreditation process supports schools in developing a strategic plan for the future that is built upon continuous school improvement,” said Lisa Marie McCauley, president of the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools. “Middle States accredited schools should be commended for their commitment to collaboration, growth and advancing student achievement.”
Mullica Township operates a K-8 district in Atlantic County.
There are more than 2,500 accredited schools and school systems in 39 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and in over 110 countries that are accredited through Middle States.
In New Jersey, there are 454 public and private schools that either have received accreditation or are in the accreditation process.
Of the 12 accredited schools in Atlantic County, 11 are non-public.
Weber said accreditation was a three-year process.
“Middle States accreditation serves as an independent validation of the good work we do, and the accreditation process focused our attention on strategic planning and continuous improvement practices,” he said.
Weber said that Middle States will formally vote on the accreditation in the spring. The district will apply for reaccreditation in seven years.
