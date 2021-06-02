BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — Instead of the glitzy ballroom inside the Seaview hotel in Galloway Township, where Barnegat High School last held its prom in 2019, this year's senior class spent its last big formal at the farm.

Like several other school districts around the state faced with the task of planning prom in the face of a world-wide pandemic, Barnegat High School held its prom Thursday outdoors as a way to ensure that all students who wanted to could attend. As luck would have it, the date fell after Gov. Phil Murphy lifted the outdoor mask mandate and restrictions on dancing at private catered events.

Last week, Ocean City High School hosted its prom on the football field with the Atlantic Ocean as a backdrop, forgoing its regular location at The Flanders. And earlier this month, St. Augustine Prep held its prom on school grounds, as well.

Barnegat's formal was held at Argos Farm in Forked River, which last week also hosted Central Regional High School.

Barnegat High School Principal Patrick Magee said it was important to make sure the students had the opportunity to take part in pivotal high school experiences.

“I think the school district was very committed to making sure all of our students had the experiences that were so important to the student community that we missed out on last year,” Magee said. “The little things that make your senior year or your junior year a really special time for you.”

Senior and Student Government Association President Kira Smith, 17, said that the pivot to outdoors was much appreciated, as the class of 2020 missed out on its prom entirely due to COVID-19.

“It was really awesome when they told us about the idea,” Smith said of the senior class advisors, Kathryn Bazerque and Linda Davenport, who thought up the venue. “Having that experience with all of your friends, everyone getting dressed up, celebrating the year with everyone in the grade is a very awesome experience.”

She said everyone is making the most of the situation, and they're grateful for the opportunity.

Next week, Wildwood High School will host its prom for the senior class at Fox Park.

Teal Robinson, the prom advisor for Wildwood High School along with David Perro, said finding venues this year was difficult due to postponed weddings. They finally settled on the outdoor spot. Then, donations came in from many businesses.

“What’s really awesome about our prom is we have a big alumni network and I am a WHS alumnus, so I called in a bunch of favors,” Robinson said. “I feel like the warrior nation really came together to make this happen.”

Junior Ernie Troiano IV, 17, of Wildwood said he loves the idea of being outside for prom, especially because mask restrictions are lifted.

“It’s just a nice thing to have, especially a high school memory, so even though it’s not a normal prom it’s something, you know,” Troiano said.

His sister, Ava, also 17, said that she is thankful for the work that the school staff, alumni and the community have done to make a memorable event for the students.

“It just makes me feel good to know that people want us to have a good prom,” she said.

