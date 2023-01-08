Millville students chosen to attend leadership seminar

Millville High School announced that Kaniyah Harden, Sophia Pasparage and Jonah Smith will be this year’s representatives at the New Jersey Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership program. As the school and district representatives, the students will spend a weekend at Drew University in June with other sophomores from all over New Jersey participating in the State Leadership Seminar.
Founded in 1958, HOBY’s mission is to provide lifelong leadership development opportunities that empower people to achieve their highest potential. HOBY programs are conducted annually throughout the United States, serving local and international high school students. State Leadership Seminars engage students in interactive activities that mold them into effective and ethical leaders for their communities.
HOBY programs provide youth selected by their schools to participate in leadership training, service-learning and motivation-building experiences. These programs also provide adults with opportunities to make a significant impact on the lives of youth by volunteering.
