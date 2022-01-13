Millville schools to use test-to-stay option for COVID-exposed students

MILLVILLE — City schools will begin using a test-to-stay policy to keep students exposed to COVID-19 in their classroom, officials said Wednesday.

The new rules, which were first issued by the state Department of Health last week, are only for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated students who have "school-setting close contact" with the virus.

Contact settings include inside a classroom or on a bus.

The policy is the latest effort by state and local officials to keep students in school, a priority for Gov. Phil Murphy's administration, as the state and nation fight to resume normalcy but the pandemic continues to sicken New Jerseyans by the tens of thousands a day.

Critics have said that virtual learning, first practiced by many schools in early 2020, is a downgrade from the education quality one gets inside a classroom.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To be permitted to remain in school, an asymptomatic student reported to be in close contact with a COVID-positive person must test negative twice for seven days after their exposure.

Fully vaccinated close contacts are not required to quarantine following exposure, and therefore are disqualified from the policy.