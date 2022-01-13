 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millville schools to use test-to-stay option for COVID-exposed students
0 Comments
top story

Millville schools to use test-to-stay option for COVID-exposed students

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Millville Public School District

Millville public schools are enacting a test-to-stay policy when it comes to COVID-19 exposure and unvaccinated or under-vaccinated students.

 Press archives

The White House said Wednesday the administration is making a dedicated stream of 5 million rapid tests and 5 million lab-based PCR tests available to schools starting this month. During a briefing Wednesday, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said, "the president is clear, the nation's schools can and should be open, and we have given state and local leaders the resources to ensure they can be open." The goal is to ease supply shortages and promote the safe reopening of schools. The initiative comes after Chicago public schools closed for days amid an impasse between teachers and officials over reopening policies.

MILLVILLE — City schools will begin using a test-to-stay policy to keep students exposed to COVID-19 in their classroom, officials said Wednesday.

The new rules, which were first issued by the state Department of Health last week, are only for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated students who have "school-setting close contact" with the virus.

Contact settings include inside a classroom or on a bus.

The policy is the latest effort by state and local officials to keep students in school, a priority for Gov. Phil Murphy's administration, as the state and nation fight to resume normalcy but the pandemic continues to sicken New Jerseyans by the tens of thousands a day.

Critics have said that virtual learning, first practiced by many schools in early 2020, is a downgrade from the education quality one gets inside a classroom.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

To be permitted to remain in school, an asymptomatic student reported to be in close contact with a COVID-positive person must test negative twice for seven days after their exposure.

Fully vaccinated close contacts are not required to quarantine following exposure, and therefore are disqualified from the policy.

Those guidelines, however, are subject to change, officials said. 

The Millville Public School District said it will coordinate with Cumberland County health officials in enforcing the procedure, as it has with other confirmed infections in its schools.

Test-to-stay guidelines are subject to change, officials said.

This week, the district has confirmed 31 new positive cases across its schools, with Holly Heights Elementary School contributing nine to the total, the most of any school in the district.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists find universal mathematical 'law' hidden in sand ripples

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News