Millville schools to use test-to-stay option for COVID-exposed students

MILLVILLE — City schools will begin using a test-to-stay policy to keep students exposed to COVID-19 in their classroom, officials said Wednesday.
The new rules, which were first issued by the state Department of Health last week, are only for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated students who have "school-setting close contact" with the virus.
Contact settings include inside a classroom or on a bus.
The policy is the latest effort by state and local officials to keep students in school, a priority for Gov. Phil Murphy's administration, as the state and nation fight to resume normalcy but the pandemic continues to sicken New Jerseyans by the tens of thousands a day.
Critics have said that virtual learning, first practiced by many schools in early 2020, is a downgrade from the education quality one gets inside a classroom.
TRENTON — Citing spiraling omicron variant case counts and hospitalizations and facing an ex…
To be permitted to remain in school, an asymptomatic student reported to be in close contact with a COVID-positive person must test negative twice for seven days after their exposure.
Fully vaccinated close contacts are not required to quarantine following exposure, and therefore are disqualified from the policy.
Those guidelines, however, are subject to change, officials said.
The Millville Public School District said it will coordinate with Cumberland County health officials in enforcing the procedure, as it has with other confirmed infections in its schools.
Test-to-stay guidelines are subject to change, officials said.
This week, the district has confirmed 31 new positive cases across its schools, with Holly Heights Elementary School contributing nine to the total, the most of any school in the district.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.