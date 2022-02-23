Middle's Salvo named Cape Superintendent of the Year

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Superintendent David Salvo has been named Cape May County's Superintendent of the Year.

Salvo, 53, of Ocean View, is now in the running to be named one of New Jersey’s three Regional Superintendents of the Year by the New Jersey Association of School Administrators.

Salvo started in the Middle Township School District as an assistant principal in 1995, after graduating from the former Glassboro State College. He became superintendent in 2014.

During his time as superintendent, Middle Township formed a partnership with Atlantic Cape Community College that allows students to earn college credits while still in high school. The district also partnered with Cape Assist to open South Jersey’s only recovery high school, Coastal Prep, according to a news release. Salvo is currently working on a complete refresh of all district websites.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Salvo is being recognized for a trait we’ve known all along — being a great leader,” Middle Township Board of Education President Dennis Roberts said.

Salvo, a husband and father of six, is appreciative of the support and the opportunities the people around him have provided.

“This recognition is more about the support I have received from family, lifelong mentors, fellow superintendents, Board of Education members, staff and students than it is about me individually,” he said.

Salvo is committed to continuing the growth and success of the district to make sure students have the best experience, he said.

“This is a well-deserved honor for Dave Salvo,” said Mayor Tim Donohue. “Middle Township students are fortunate to have such a caring and forward-thinking leader. The school district is a big part of what makes Middle Township a great place to live.”

