Middle Township senior gets perfect score on math SAT

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — In a year when continuing coronavirus restrictions have made the senior-year experience less than perfect for students across the country, one local student is ending his high-school career on a perfect note.

Middle Township High School senior Xander Hardin scored a perfect 800 on the math section of the SAT this year, according to a news release issued by the school.

Hardin, 17, said his performance surprised even him.

“I couldn’t really imagine getting a perfect score on a standardized test. I didn’t know that was possible,” Hardin said. “Coming out, I felt like I did the best that I could. I didn’t feel tripped up on questions.”

The perfect score was an achievement Hardin had been working toward for years. Toni Lehman, director of curriculum and instruction for the Middle Township School District, said she made special accommodations for Hardin when he was in eighth grade so he could take high school-level math courses.

“It’s amazing to see his hard work pay off like this,” said Lehman. “I remember uniquely working out his schedule back when I was principal at the middle school. I was impressed then, and I am even more now.”

