Middle Township senior gets perfect score on math SAT

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — In a year when continuing coronavirus restrictions have made the senior-year experience less than perfect for students across the country, one local student is ending his high-school career on a perfect note.
Middle Township High School senior Xander Hardin scored a perfect 800 on the math section of the SAT this year, according to a news release issued by the school.
Hardin, 17, said his performance surprised even him.
“I couldn’t really imagine getting a perfect score on a standardized test. I didn’t know that was possible,” Hardin said. “Coming out, I felt like I did the best that I could. I didn’t feel tripped up on questions.”
The perfect score was an achievement Hardin had been working toward for years. Toni Lehman, director of curriculum and instruction for the Middle Township School District, said she made special accommodations for Hardin when he was in eighth grade so he could take high school-level math courses.
“It’s amazing to see his hard work pay off like this,” said Lehman. “I remember uniquely working out his schedule back when I was principal at the middle school. I was impressed then, and I am even more now.”
Hardin’s success on the SATs is reflected by his work in the classroom and his achievement on other standardized tests. The senior is enrolled in five Advance Placement courses this year. Last year, when he was a junior, Hardin took five AP exams, achieving a perfect score on four of them.
The national average SAT math score is 528, according to a 2021 report from the College Board, the company that administers the SAT and the AP exams. Studies indicate only 1% of test takers achieve perfect scores on their SATs, according to the release.
Hardin scored 1490 on the SAT overall, which places him in the 97th percentile of all students who have taken the SATs in 2021.
“We have a student here that’s just exemplary,” Principal George West said. “It’s a proud moment for our school.”
Hardin also does exemplary work in extracurricular activities, school officials said. The aspiring mechanical engineer has participated in the high school robotics club and plans to participate in the club’s first robotics competition this year. Hardin, as well as team advisers John Richardson and Chris Castor, will lead an effort to recruit students with an interest in robotics to join the team. Castor said it was a priority to have Hardin join the team.
West said Hardin’s success on his standardized tests is proof of the school’s commitment to its students.
“In a situation that could be considered stressful — for example, these scores directly affect a student's acceptance into a college or university they may be looking to attend — for someone to come out with a perfect score, that goes to show we have quality teachers here with quality programs,” West said. “Xander is a reflection of that.”
Hardin said he is excited for a successful end to his time in high school. He said he hopes his achievements will improve his chances of being accepted into the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he wants to study mechanical engineering.
