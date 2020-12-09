Middle Township schools moves all virtual until mid-January

Middle Township students began all-virtual instruction Wednesday that will continue until mid-January.
Superintendent David Salvo said in a letter to the school community Tuesday that the switch was "due to recent COVID-19 cases and the increased quarantining of staff and students."
In-person instruction will resume Jan. 11, he said.
