Middle Township school board approves recommendation for armed guards

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The township Board of Education on Thursday approved placing armed guards at the entrances to each of the four district schools.

Police Chief Christopher Leusner recommended the plan, which school board President Dennis Roberts said will be in place for the next school year.

There are four schools in the district: two elementary schools, a middle school and a high school.

The idea was discussed at length during the meeting, among board members and by members of the public. There were also discussions about school safety.

Resident Guy Potts expressed skepticism of the proposal. He said students need more support, such as social workers and mental health experts. He said teachers may depend on school resource officers to enforce discipline, which could mean students end up with a criminal record, reducing opportunities for college and jobs.

“I just feel showing up to school with armed guards doesn’t promote a safe environment to the kids, it promotes more of a worry environment,” he said.

Resident Ed Dillio supported the idea. He said he has had guns since he was 12, and has many. None of them has been used to hurt anyone, he said.

“I believe that an armed officer in the school is an asset,” Dillio said. “A good guy with a gun is the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun.”

Roberts said the protection of staff and students is paramount to the board.

“We need to do whatever we can to provide a safe and secure environment for our children,” he said.

Both Leusner and Roberts said the proposal expands what is already in place.

“School resource officers are a tremendous benefit. We are not in the schools to try to catch kids and have guards put them in the criminal justice system. Exactly the opposite,” he said. All of the officers have been trained in the impact of traumatic events on young people, he said. “School resource officers, properly trained, the right officer with the right attitude can make a huge difference in a child’s life.”

In previous comments, Leusner said the new recommendation was in part inspired by what happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were murdered and 17 people injured May 24. An 18-year-old is accused of the third-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, behind Virginia Tech in 2007 and Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut in 2012.

During the discussion Thursday, Leusner told the board there had been incidents in schools across the country that day. He cited a notification that he received earlier that a school resource officer shot an armed man in Alabama, and there was another incident in Maryland in which three people were killed.

Leusner said as a father, knowing someone is armed at the school and that security measures are in place is reassuring. Security officers already at the school can respond much faster than dispatching a police car.

“A lot of these situations, they’re over quick. Time is of the essence. That’s the one thing we know,” Leusner said.

The district already has armed officers on site, as well as security guards. Known as school resource officers, the armed officers have police powers.

According to Leusner, rather than becoming involved in student discipline issues, the school resource officers inform the school when a student has been involved in a traumatic incident outside the school.

Other security issues were also discussed, including what could trigger either a lockdown or lead to students sheltering in place. In one recent incident, students were kept in their classrooms when another student had a medical emergency, Scott Webster told the board. He is the director of school security in Middle Township and a retired township police officer.

In another case, a student reported seeing a handgun in a bag. It turned out to be a pellet gun. Webster said parents are notified by text when there is an incident or training in the schools.

“I don’t want to go into too much detail of our security plans, because that’s for us to know,” Roberts said.

