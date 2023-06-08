MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Justen Wen, a junior at Middle Township High School, has received the Rensselaer Medal award, a merit scholarship offered by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute recognizing outstanding math and science students. Wen was nominated by his school counselor, Angelica Brown.
The award translates to up to $120,000 in scholarship funding if a student is accepted and enrolls at Rensselaer, with locations in New York and Connecticut.
“It’s students like Justen who motivate other students and even staff to strive for success,” Superintendent David Salvo said in a news release. “We can provide our students the tools to get there, but it’s their own dedication and due diligence that helps them achieve it.”
