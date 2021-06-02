Middle Township High School labyrinth created in the face of tragedy and completed amid a pandemic

A $10,000 artist-in-residency grant from New Jersey Artists in Education, Young Audiences and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts brought sculptor Marilyn Keating to the district. Keating helped get the project started during the 2019-20 school year. When COVID-19 shut down schools, the project was just a few months from completion.

“Right as we were really rolling, we shut down and we really weren’t sure what was going to happen, so I kept going,” Biederman said.

Although the buildings were closed, Biederman and others would come to the plot of land and lay out the stones to create the labyrinth. When school returned in the fall, remote learning and half-day schedules made it difficult to move fast toward completion.

Over the past two years, more than 150 students, teachers and alumni have contributed to the project. Biederman said because of that, there is a sense of community associated with the project.

Each of the tiles is unique and includes symbols or artwork that echo back to nature. The tiles are three-dimensional sculptures and were created with special clay and techniques that will make them endure outdoors.

McKenna Super, 18, who graduated last year, came back to the school Tuesday to help install tiles.