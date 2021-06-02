Middle Township High School labyrinth created in the face of tragedy and completed amid a pandemic

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Just behind the performing arts center at Middle Township High School, a circle filled with rocks and lined with the artwork of students forms a winding path.
Its purpose is to bring peace and reflection. And after two years of work, the project, which became a schoolwide effort, will be unveiled to the public next week.
“I thought it would bring us all together,” art teacher Karen Biederman said.
Biederman, who has been with the district since 2007, said she had always wanted to create a labyrinth. The untimely death of 17-year-old Sadie Faulkner, of Rio Grande, in summer 2018 pushed her to get the project started.
“I saw my students really struggling with the loss,” Biederman said. “I felt like this would be a good way to remember her and get some peace.”
Sadie died in a car crash July 5, 2018, on the Wildwood causeway. When the project got underway, Biederman said some of Sadie’s friends and family created tiles to place along the borders of the circuits.
Then, in February, Middle Township High School lost former golf coach and English teacher Will Mendo, another blow to the district.
“Post-COVID, this project is even more relevant,” Biederman said. “The goal hasn't changed, but the meaning is greater.”
A $10,000 artist-in-residency grant from New Jersey Artists in Education, Young Audiences and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts brought sculptor Marilyn Keating to the district. Keating helped get the project started during the 2019-20 school year. When COVID-19 shut down schools, the project was just a few months from completion.
“Right as we were really rolling, we shut down and we really weren’t sure what was going to happen, so I kept going,” Biederman said.
Although the buildings were closed, Biederman and others would come to the plot of land and lay out the stones to create the labyrinth. When school returned in the fall, remote learning and half-day schedules made it difficult to move fast toward completion.
Over the past two years, more than 150 students, teachers and alumni have contributed to the project. Biederman said because of that, there is a sense of community associated with the project.
Each of the tiles is unique and includes symbols or artwork that echo back to nature. The tiles are three-dimensional sculptures and were created with special clay and techniques that will make them endure outdoors.
McKenna Super, 18, who graduated last year, came back to the school Tuesday to help install tiles.
“It’s just really cool to see it all come together,” said Super, whose tile designs showcase flowers, bees and fruit.
Super said making the tiles and creating the labyrinth was a stress-reliever in an otherwise stressful year.
Sophomore Eliana Tallant, 15, of Middle Township, said that, in a way, COVID-19 gave her the opportunity to be a part of an impactful project that she would have otherwise not been able to participate in had it ended last year.
“When I was younger and I saw things like this in my school,” like murals in the halls, she said, “I always thought about the kids who got to make it.”
She said she hopes those future students take from the labyrinth an understanding of the unique and special place in which they live.
Tallant created four tiles: a dreamcatcher, a sunset over the water, a cancer zodiac symbol and a butterfly.
“It was super interesting and new the way that we had to conform to this new way of teaching and learning, figuring your way through art while being at home,” she said. “It was a little rough, but it was super fun.”
