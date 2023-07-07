MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Twenty-one Middle Township High School seniors were suspended, barred from graduation and required to pay a total of $8,000 in damages after vandalizing the school for a senior prank June 12, according to the district.
The 21 students have all since graduated and were each required to pay $403.52 to cover the cost of damages and cleanup to receive their diplomas, the district said in a news release.
They were not allowed to walk at graduation.
The majority of the damage was able to be cleaned up rather than repaired, according to Superintendent David Salvo. The cleanup included paper, water, mustard, syrup and other substances that had been spread around. Two items, a $50 folding table and a $100 mirror in the dance studio, were damaged beyond repair, the district said.
The district said it conducted a review of the building to reinforce safety measures following the incident.
