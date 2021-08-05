 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middle Township family wants homeschooled son to play sports in district, but policy prohibits it
0 comments
top story

Middle Township family wants homeschooled son to play sports in district, but policy prohibits it

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

Remote learning has brought some positive changes for students. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of TutorMe.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A local family who homeschools their five children is pushing for the school district here to allow their soon-to-be freshman son to play sports at Middle Township High School.

Sheena and Jonathon Hand of the Cape May Court House section of the township attended the Middle Township Board of Education meeting July 15 requesting that their 14-year-old son, Wyatt, be able to join the high school sports team. However, she was informed that district policy prohibits students who are homeschooled from participating in district athletic programs.

The policies are made by individual districts, although New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association rules have allowed for homeschooled students to play district sports since 2011.

Superintendent David Salvo stands by his district’s policy.

“This policy is not intended to be, nor is it discriminatory in any fashion; in fact it ‘levels the playing field’ by ensuring that all participants in athletic programs meet the same rigorous requirements and preconditions for eligibility,” Salvo wrote in a statement emailed to The Press.

The Hands have been homeschooling their children for the past eight years. Their oldest, Wyatt, plays recreational soccer, baseball, basketball and hockey.

"We're very involved in sports. I'm a dance teacher," Sheena Hand said. "Once you reach around eighth grade, there aren’t any other recreational options. There's not enough kids in this area for that."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hand said that many surrounding districts like Ocean City allow for  homeschooled students to participate in district athletics. She said she approached the school board thinking it would be considered, but was taken aback by what she felt was a very anti-homeschool reaction by Salvo. 

"They seemed to be caught up in the conversation 'why do we homeschool' not what we're actually talking about," she said. "Our intention has never been to bash the school system or the board. We just very respectfully want to have a conversation."

Several districts over the years have grappled with this same issue, including a fairly notable and similar case in 2016 at Seneca High School, part of the Lenape Regional High School District in Burlington County. The district maintained the same position as Middle Township and to date has not changed its policy to allow homeschool students to play sports.

Salvo said the district policy balances the individual rights and responsibilities of 2,500 students in preschool through 12th grade, their families and 430 district employees with the needs of the entire school community.

“Many of the preconditions and eligibility requirements for (Middle Township Public School) students’ participation in extracurricular and athletic activities go above and beyond enrolled students who choose not to participate in extracurricular activities,” Salvo said, adding that eligibility requirements include grade point average, credits earned, attendance, personal responsibility and following all district rules and regulations.

“Our administration and school personnel monitor these criteria for our students; if there is a concern in any of these areas, a student may be precluded from participating in extracurricular activities,” he said. “MTPS personnel have no means of monitoring eligibility preconditions and requirements, or to confirm that all the procedures mandated of MTPS enrolled students are met by home-schooled students.”

Salvo declined to discuss the district’s position further. The Hand family plans to attend the Aug. 19 school board meeting to continue the discussion.

Sheena Hand said that she would work with the district to ensure that her son meets all the requirements of the district to play sports there. She said she is not asking for special treatment.

"We understand hard work. We want to try out, we want to be part of the process," she said. "And not just for my children, we're generally concerned for the whole homeschool community."

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Origin loses challenge to NASA SpaceX moon lander contract

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News