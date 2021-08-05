Middle Township family wants homeschooled son to play sports in district, but policy prohibits it

"We're very involved in sports. I'm a dance teacher," Sheena Hand said. "Once you reach around eighth grade, there aren’t any other recreational options. There's not enough kids in this area for that."

Hand said that many surrounding districts like Ocean City allow for homeschooled students to participate in district athletics. She said she approached the school board thinking it would be considered, but was taken aback by what she felt was a very anti-homeschool reaction by Salvo.

"They seemed to be caught up in the conversation 'why do we homeschool' not what we're actually talking about," she said. "Our intention has never been to bash the school system or the board. We just very respectfully want to have a conversation."

Several districts over the years have grappled with this same issue, including a fairly notable and similar case in 2016 at Seneca High School, part of the Lenape Regional High School District in Burlington County. The district maintained the same position as Middle Township and to date has not changed its policy to allow homeschool students to play sports.

Salvo said the district policy balances the individual rights and responsibilities of 2,500 students in preschool through 12th grade, their families and 430 district employees with the needs of the entire school community.