Middle Township family wants homeschooled son to play sports in district, but policy prohibits it

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A local family who homeschools their five children is pushing for the school district here to allow their soon-to-be freshman son to play sports at Middle Township High School.
Sheena and Jonathon Hand of the Cape May Court House section of the township attended the Middle Township Board of Education meeting July 15 requesting that their 14-year-old son, Wyatt, be able to join the high school sports team. However, she was informed that district policy prohibits students who are homeschooled from participating in district athletic programs.
The policies are made by individual districts, although New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association rules have allowed for homeschooled students to play district sports since 2011.
Superintendent David Salvo stands by his district’s policy.
“This policy is not intended to be, nor is it discriminatory in any fashion; in fact it ‘levels the playing field’ by ensuring that all participants in athletic programs meet the same rigorous requirements and preconditions for eligibility,” Salvo wrote in a statement emailed to The Press.
The Hands have been homeschooling their children for the past eight years. Their oldest, Wyatt, plays recreational soccer, baseball, basketball and hockey.
"We're very involved in sports. I'm a dance teacher," Sheena Hand said. "Once you reach around eighth grade, there aren’t any other recreational options. There's not enough kids in this area for that."
Hand said that many surrounding districts like Ocean City allow for homeschooled students to participate in district athletics. She said she approached the school board thinking it would be considered, but was taken aback by what she felt was a very anti-homeschool reaction by Salvo.
"They seemed to be caught up in the conversation 'why do we homeschool' not what we're actually talking about," she said. "Our intention has never been to bash the school system or the board. We just very respectfully want to have a conversation."
Several districts over the years have grappled with this same issue, including a fairly notable and similar case in 2016 at Seneca High School, part of the Lenape Regional High School District in Burlington County. The district maintained the same position as Middle Township and to date has not changed its policy to allow homeschool students to play sports.
Salvo said the district policy balances the individual rights and responsibilities of 2,500 students in preschool through 12th grade, their families and 430 district employees with the needs of the entire school community.
“Many of the preconditions and eligibility requirements for (Middle Township Public School) students’ participation in extracurricular and athletic activities go above and beyond enrolled students who choose not to participate in extracurricular activities,” Salvo said, adding that eligibility requirements include grade point average, credits earned, attendance, personal responsibility and following all district rules and regulations.
“Our administration and school personnel monitor these criteria for our students; if there is a concern in any of these areas, a student may be precluded from participating in extracurricular activities,” he said. “MTPS personnel have no means of monitoring eligibility preconditions and requirements, or to confirm that all the procedures mandated of MTPS enrolled students are met by home-schooled students.”
Salvo declined to discuss the district’s position further. The Hand family plans to attend the Aug. 19 school board meeting to continue the discussion.
Sheena Hand said that she would work with the district to ensure that her son meets all the requirements of the district to play sports there. She said she is not asking for special treatment.
"We understand hard work. We want to try out, we want to be part of the process," she said. "And not just for my children, we're generally concerned for the whole homeschool community."
SOUTH JERSEY NOW: Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 527,000 vaccinations
Addiction vigil in Atlantic City
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 527,000 vaccinations
According to state records, 527,847 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday morning.
Around the state, 10,925,143 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 10,542,740 doses, and 382,403 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 5,158,717 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 165,522 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 5,324,239.
In Atlantic County, 288,469 doses have been administered; 107,667 have been administered in Cape May and 131,711 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.
No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Wednesday
There is no briefing with state officials Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 28,359 cases with 682 deaths and 16,257 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 9,143 cases with 209 deaths and 8,757 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 14,744 cases with 407 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.