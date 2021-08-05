 Skip to main content
Middle Township family wants homeschooled son to play football in district, but policy prohibits it
Middle Township family wants homeschooled son to play football in district, but policy prohibits it

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A local family who homeschools their children is pushing for the school district here to allow their soon-to-be freshman son to play football at Middle Township High School.

According to a report in the Cape May County Herald, Sheena and Jonathan Hand attended the Middle Township Board of Education meeting July 15 requesting that their son, Wyatt, be able to join the team.

District policy prohibits students who are homeschooled from participating in district athletic programs, although New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association rules have allowed for it since 2011.

Superintendent David Salvo stands by his district’s policy.

“This policy is not intended to be, nor is it discriminatory in any fashion; in fact it ‘levels the playing field’ by ensuring that all participants in athletic programs meet the same rigorous requirements and preconditions for eligibility,” Salvo wrote in a statement emailed to The Press.

Salvo said the district policy balances the individual rights and responsibilities of 2,500 students in preschool through 12th grade, their families and 430 district employees with the needs of the entire school community.

“Many of the preconditions and eligibility requirements for (Middle Township Public School) students’ participation in extracurricular and athletic activities go above and beyond enrolled students who choose not to participate in extracurricular activities,” Salvo said, adding that eligibility requirements include grade point average, credits earned, attendance, personal responsibility and following all district rules and regulations.

“Our administration and school personnel monitor these criteria for our students; if there is a concern in any of these areas, a student may be precluded from participating in extracurricular activities,” he said. “MTPS personnel have no means of monitoring eligibility preconditions and requirements, or to confirm that all the procedures mandated of MTPS enrolled students are met by home-schooled students.”

Several districts over the years have grappled with this same issue, including a fairly notable and similar case in 2016 at Seneca High School, part of the Lenape Regional High School District in Burlington County. The district maintained the same position as Middle Township and to date has not changed its policy to allow homeschool students to play sports.

Salvo declined to discuss the district’s position further. The Hand family could not be reached via phone or social media for comment.

