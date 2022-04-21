Meet AC, Stockton partner to make faculty available to conventioneers

ATLANTIC CITY — Meet AC and Stockton University are partnering to invite faculty to the resort for lectures and educational workshops as part of a new initiative intended to boost the city's meeting business.

“As we continue our partnership with Meet AC and their clients, we also will continue to recruit our colleagues here at Stockton to build a diverse menu of skills, talents, academic fields, and interesting places to visit for potential guests,” Diana Strelczyk, assistant director of continuing studies, said in a news release from Stockton.

Offering unique workshops and events has become a recruiting tool for meeting and event planners. Meet AC's partnership with Stockton offers the opportunity for programs that are both educational and entertaining, according to the university.

“This unique collaboration has shifted the way we sell AC, helping to change perceptions, and adding value to customers considering the area for a future conference or sports event. We are creating the blueprint for other destinations to follow and are excited about the future possibilities,” said Howard Munves, Meet AC’s DC national sales manager.

The hope of the Stockton-Meet AC initiative is to bring customized professional development and “edu-tainment” workshops to the national meeting and conference planners bringing their events to Atlantic City, Strelczyk said.

In a tour April 1, the Meet AC team looked at several science and research projects underway, built and run by university students and faculty, one being Stockton’s Maple Project, an in-depth research of the indigenous red maples of New Jersey and the quest to discover new maple-sugaring operations.

The tour included a visit to the sustainability farm, the sustainability lab, the Harold E. Taylor Observatory and Nacote Creek in Port Republic, which is home to Stockton's marine science research.

Meet AC learned about sustainable wind and solar energy, the politics of sustainability and Stockton’s impact in the field.

“With many public and private organizations looking to the Jersey Shore for wind and solar energy solutions, our current researchers in sustainability energy are available to speak to policy makers and corporate developers,” Strelczyk said.

