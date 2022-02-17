Masks to be optional in Egg Harbor Township schools after March 7

Masks will soon be optional for students, staff and visitors at Egg Harbor Township schools, Superintendent Kimberly Gruccio said Thursday in a letter to families.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced this month that as of March 7, masks and facial coverings will no longer be mandated for students, staff or visitors in schools and childcare centers.

Masks will be optional in schools as of that date, Gruccio said. Those who choose to wear masks may do so without limitations.

"Based on the (New Jersey Department of Health) and our school district data, COVID-19 cases have decreased significantly over the last few weeks. I will share updates from the NJDOH as they become available," Gruccio said in the letter.

Other changes include the removal of desk shields from classrooms and cafeterias. If a student or staff member chooses to use a desk shield, they may contact their respective building's principal on how to obtain one, she said.

"Over the past two weeks, School Pandemic Teams met to discuss COVID-19 health and safety protocols in our schools. (On Wednesday), the District Pandemic Team met and reviewed information from the individual School Pandemic Teams, which led to recommended changes to our current practices," Gruccio said.

The school will continue to implement health and safety protocols including sanitation stations, cleaning high-touch surfaces and the completion of health affirmation forms. Everyone is reminded not to attend school or work if they feel ill or are running a fever, Gruccio said.

Many activities will also resume, including dances, prom and school trips, Gruccio said.

"Everyone has done their part in assisting us with keeping our schools in operation, and I am sincerely grateful for that," Gruccio said. "I am asking you to take this opportunity to speak to your children about the fact that some children and adults will continue to wear masks."

