Margate woman's donation sets up Stockton scholarship for Atlantic City students

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A new scholarship for students in Atlantic City to attend Stockton University has been created thanks to a Margate woman.

Joan Gravitz, a 1979 graduate of the college, recently donated $50,000 to establish the Gravitz Family Endowed Scholarship at Stockton. The scholarship is the eighth of its kind dedicated to students of Atlantic City.

“The Gravitz Family has joined a growing list of Stockton donors who have endowed scholarships for students who live in Atlantic City or graduated from Atlantic City High School," said Daniel Nugent, chief development officer and executive director of the Stockton University Foundation. More are in development.

Gravitz attended the school pursuing an accounting degree while raising five children. Since then, she has stayed involved in the university as an alumna and a donor to the Stockton Foundation.

The scholarship will be awarded annually to a Stockton student who was a participant of the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, where Gravitz's daughter, Janet, is a longtime volunteer. In addition to providing financial support, the scholarship will provide the encouragement and opportunity for today’s students to become lifelong learners like Joan, according to the college.