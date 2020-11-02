Mainland Regional High School officials remind parents of COVID-19 travel advisory ahead of winter vacations

LINWOOD — Students who are traveling this winter must quarantine when they return if they visit somewhere that falls under the state’s COVID-19 travel advisory, Mainland Regional High School officials said Monday.

“With November here and December around the corner, students and their families often take time to vacation due to the shortened and extended breaks in our school calendar,” according to a letter from the school posted on their Twitter account. “We understand the importance of spending time with family and friends, but unfortunately pandemic restrictions prevent students from returning for in-person instruction at the High School if they traveled to a State for more than 24 hours that requires a 14 day self-quarantine upon return to New Jersey.”

The student is required to stay home if they traveled to an area of high community transmission, ora location or state that requires quarantine upon return to New Jersey, officials said.

Parents are asked to notify the high school if a student is quarantining due to pandemic travel restrictions, according to the letter.

“We are one family, one school, one community in this together, but we ALL must remain focused on ensuring the health, safety, and welfare of our students, faculty, and staff,” the letter reads. “We would like to thank everyone for their continued support and understanding as we continue to navigate this challenging time.”

