 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mainland Regional graduate, Pulitzer Prize winner to do reading at Stockton University

  • 0

DEVCO President Chris Paladino says Phase 3 of the Stockton Development Project is underway. Phase 2, which is building a new residence hall at the university’s Atlantic City campus, is nearing completion, he said. Phase 2’s residence hall is expected to be open for student housing by 2023.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Joshua Cohen, a Mainland Regional High School graduate and recent Pulitzer Prize winner, will read from his work next month at Stockton University's Galloway Township campus, the school said Thursday.

Cohen will read at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in Room L-112. He will follow up his reading with a Q&A and a book signing. Admission is free and open to the public.

Cohen, who was born in Atlantic City, won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Fiction as well as the 2021 National Jewish Book Award for Fiction for his novel "The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family."

The 42-year-old was recently named one of literary magazine Granta's Best Young American Novelists. The New York Times called him "a major American writer," and the New Yorker referred to him as "an extraordinary prose stylist, surely one of the most prodigious at work in American fiction today," according to a news release.

People are also reading…

Cohen has written five other books: "Moving Kings," "Book of Numbers," "Witz," "A Heaven of Others" and "Cadenza for the Schneidermann Violin Concerto." He also has published several short fiction pieces.

His appearance is part of the Stephen Dunn Reading Series, named for the late Pulitzer Prize winning poet and creative writing professor who taught at Stockton.

Joshua Cohen

Cohen

 Provided

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Amid rising seas, Atlantic City has no plans for retreat

Amid rising seas, Atlantic City has no plans for retreat

The iconic getaway town of Atlantic City is known to some people for its casinos, others for its amusement park and boardwalk. About 38,500 others call it home. But sea levels are rising and flooding is becoming more severe and frequent. Some seaside towns broach the idea of managed retreat, but Atlantic City, on a barrier island, isn't going in that direction. City leaders oppose retreat and buyouts and have plans to bolster the town's physical defenses. For residents and tourists, at stake is a place where the memories of 27 million visitors a year have been made for decades.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Frogs around the Chernobyl exclusion zone have turned black

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News