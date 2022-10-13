Mainland Regional graduate, Pulitzer Prize winner to do reading at Stockton University

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Joshua Cohen, a Mainland Regional High School graduate and recent Pulitzer Prize winner, will read from his work next month at Stockton University's Galloway Township campus, the school said Thursday.
Cohen will read at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in Room L-112. He will follow up his reading with a Q&A and a book signing. Admission is free and open to the public.
Cohen, who was born in Atlantic City, won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Fiction as well as the 2021 National Jewish Book Award for Fiction for his novel "The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family."
The 42-year-old was recently named one of literary magazine Granta's Best Young American Novelists. The New York Times called him "a major American writer," and the New Yorker referred to him as "an extraordinary prose stylist, surely one of the most prodigious at work in American fiction today," according to a news release.
Cohen has written five other books: "Moving Kings," "Book of Numbers," "Witz," "A Heaven of Others" and "Cadenza for the Schneidermann Violin Concerto." He also has published several short fiction pieces.
His appearance is part of the Stephen Dunn Reading Series, named for the late Pulitzer Prize winning poet and creative writing professor who taught at Stockton.
