Lower Township, Linwood, Mainland schools go virtual amid COVID-19 concerns

At least three South Jersey school districts are changing their instruction plans as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state.

In a letter to parents Thursday, Lower Township school officials said they will be switching to 100% virtual instruction as of Friday.

“The district will remain closed for in-person instruction through winter break,” according to the letter. “We will monitor the impact that this virus is having on our community and provide an update on Dec. 21, 2020, to our families regarding the reopening or extended closure of our schools for in-person instruction.”

Similarly, officials at Mainland Regional High School in Linwood announced the school would be closed for in-person instruction Friday, but only for the day.

“We are making this decision because we have just been informed that a non-classroom staff member that was in the building today has since tested positive for COVID-19,” according to a Thursday letter to parents. “Due to the late hour, we are taking the precautionary measure of closing the high school to students, faculty and staff tomorrow. If anyone is identified as a close contact, the Department of Health and/or the school nurses will be following up.