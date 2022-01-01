 Skip to main content
Lower Cape May Regional schools to be held virtually this week
Lower Cape May Regional schools to be held virtually this week

Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

As the world prepares to ring in the new year, health officials say "Not so fast." With COVID-19 cases soaring globally as the Omicron variant spreads, health officials are advising folks to drastically scale back their end of the year celebrations. 

Lower Cape May Regional schools announced Friday they will be holding classes virtually through Friday.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Joseph A. Castellucci cited rising COVID-19 cases, staffing and child care issues related to those cases, the virtual pivoting of other local districts, including the Lower Township elementary district that sends to Lower Cape May, and water issues at Richard M. Teitelman Middle School.

"This was a very difficult decision and ultimately one which I take no satisfaction with," Castellucci said.

District schools will operate under a normal full-day schedule, albeit online, Monday through Friday, Castellucci said. School activities and athletics will continue as normal where practical.

School lunches will be provided on site from 9 a.m. to noon Monday outside the high school cafeteria door across from the field house, and 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday outside the high school cafeteria and at the Sandman and Memorial schools. Any student or parent who cannot come to any of those locations to pick up meals should call the district at 609-884-3475, ext. 248, to arrange for delivery.

"It is my hope and plan that we will resume in-person instruction beginning Jan. 10 and will continue that course for the remainder of the school year," Castellucci said.

Cape May County officials on Friday issued a news release saying the county's COVID problems were minimal compared with the rest of the state and nation, citing a higher rate of vaccinations.

