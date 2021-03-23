Lower Cape May Regional brings home Mock Trial state championship

“You need six members to compete. I think that is very difficult for someone of that age to be able to take an issue and argue successfully both sides in the same day in front of judges,” she said. “You may be a cop in the morning and then an arrestee in the afternoon. So it took a lot on the kids' part to stay in character when they were taking on another persona.”

Adding to the difficulty was the virtual aspect of the competition.

“It’s definitely the most unique and interesting year from a team perspective,” said Frey, who has competed all four years on the school’s Mock Trial team. “We started out over summer really not knowing what was going to happen. Getting started was a little like, ‘Oh my gosh, how is this going to work?’”

Practices began in the fall in person, but the team decided that to compete virtually, they had to practice virtually.

“It was definitely weird at first, kind of just like what real lawyers were dealing with,” Frey said.

He said that, just like in real courtrooms, the lawyers in Mock Trial learn to utilize the space during a trial, from body language to where they are standing.