Lower Cape May Regional art students advance to top 50 in Vans shoe design contest

Lower Cape May Regional High School is among the top 50 entrants in the annual Vans High School Custom Culture Contest and is in the running for a $50,000 grand prize.
“I am very proud to be a part of this opportunity. Being a senior and it only being my first year of art, it’s something I will never forget,” said Sophia Kelleher.
Kelleher was one of the five students who volunteered to design the sneakers, the first of which features a dark and rocky bottom shoe and leads up to a bright and colorful upper shoe, promoting diversity and acceptance.
The second shoe is an “Ode to the Shoobie,” a colloquial term for visitors to the Jersey Shore from Pennsylvania.
“My students wanted to do something different, so we wanted to stay away from the typical beach imagery,” art teacher Carly Crisanti explained.
Crisanti said this is the school’s third year entering the contest, which asks students across the country to custom design two pairs of Vans sneakers based on themes provided by the company: “Head in the Clouds” and “Hometown Pride.”
“It’s a cool experience for them to really be in charge of it. I don’t have anything to do with the design. Really, it’s all up to them,” she said.
Gabriella Coombs, also a senior, said that last year the school wasn't able to participate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so she was happy to get to be a part of this year's design team.
"I was so happy with how they turned out," Coombs said.
"It has been a lot of fun to be in a competition like this," said sophomore Addy Paz. "I loved doing it because I love our art program."
Camryn Soens, also a sophomore, said that being involved in the competition has been "fun and normal," which was very much needed in a school year that was anything but normal.
"I love Vans and it's awesome that we got this far," said Soens.
There is farther to go. Public voting is open through May 7 to select the top five finalists at vans.com/customculture.
“You can vote every day, once a day,” Cristani said.
The top five winners will receive $15,000 for their school. The grand prize winner, which will be announced later in May, will receive $50,000.
Junior Mya Salasin said that it was exciting just to be recognized in the top 50.
“Even if we don’t win the $50,000, it’s still the farthest we have gone and I think it’s a really incredible thing that brought some much-needed light to this school year," Salasin said.
Crisanti said that the school would use the money "in a way that helps promote that idea of acceptance and equality within our art program.” She said they also want to purchase supplies for the district that will expand the media available to students such as sculpting, animation or graphic design equipment.
“So that ability to offer a wider array to art making would also help expand our program and maybe gather some students who aren’t necessarily interested in what we have to offer now, but would be interested in the new material and equipment we could buy with that money,” Crisanti said.
She said the students also want to use the funds to put on art shows and raise money for other community organizations.
“As the world opens back up again, it would be nice for our art program to give back and spread that positivity,” Crisanti said.
According to Vans, High School Custom Culture was created to inspire and empower high school students to embrace their creativity through art and design and bring attention to diminishing arts education budgets.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
