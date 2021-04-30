Lower Cape May Regional art students advance to top 50 in Vans shoe design contest

"I was so happy with how they turned out," Coombs said.

"It has been a lot of fun to be in a competition like this," said sophomore Addy Paz. "I loved doing it because I love our art program."

Camryn Soens, also a sophomore, said that being involved in the competition has been "fun and normal," which was very much needed in a school year that was anything but normal.

"I love Vans and it's awesome that we got this far," said Soens.

There is farther to go. Public voting is open through May 7 to select the top five finalists at vans.com/customculture.

“You can vote every day, once a day,” Cristani said.

The top five winners will receive $15,000 for their school. The grand prize winner, which will be announced later in May, will receive $50,000.

Junior Mya Salasin said that it was exciting just to be recognized in the top 50.

“Even if we don’t win the $50,000, it’s still the farthest we have gone and I think it’s a really incredible thing that brought some much-needed light to this school year," Salasin said.