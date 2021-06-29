Local superintendents taking wait-and-see approach to masks next school year

The guidance specifically states that schools cannot prevent students or staff from wearing a mask if they choose.

There is also a self-assessment tool that districts can use to transition back to full-time, in-person learning.

Most of the districts who responded to a request for comment on how they would handle the masking decision said they would — or have already begun to — include input from the school board, administration and members of the community.

“We will look at the data, discuss with the reopening committee and then consult with (the Board of Education),” Trongone said. “We also are in daily communication with our county Department of Health.”

The Brigantine School District had already made masks optional for summer enrichment programs when Murphy made his announcement Monday. Superintendent Glenn Robbins said he surveyed parents at the end of the school year regarding masks for students next year.

“And it was overwhelming with responses to optional masking,” Robbins said.

Pleasantville Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee said the decision would be collaborative among "students, parents, staff, administrators, board members and city officials."