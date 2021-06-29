 Skip to main content
Local superintendents taking wait-and-see approach to masks next school year
Local superintendents taking wait-and-see approach to masks next school year

nws_Margateschool gallery

Masks and safety precautions were in effect due to the Corona virus as parents drop off students for the first day of school at William H. Ross in Margate. 

 Kristian Gonyea, For The Press

With the start of the school year still eight weeks away, districts say they will be seeking community input and wait to see the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic before making any final decisions on whether students will wear masks come fall.

“There is too much time between now and Sept. 1” to determine whether masks will be necessary, Millville Superintendent Tony Trongone said Tuesday. “Our plan is for masks to be optional, but nothing formal (will be released) from the district until mid-August.”

On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy told school districts it would be up to them whether students would be required to wear masks next school year. The announcement coincided with the New Jersey Department of Education’s release of updated back-to-school guidance for school districts more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, and after the state reached its vaccination goal of 4.7 million residents by June 30.

All public school districts in New Jersey are expected to provide full-time, in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year. 

The state’s latest guidance include health and safety recommendations for a safe reopening including social distancing, facing desks in the same direction and having a COVID-19 response plan.

Unlike last year's guidance, which included mandatory minimum standards for reopening, this new guidance includes "recommendations rather than mandatory standards" that supersede previous guidance.

The guidance specifically states that schools cannot prevent students or staff from wearing a mask if they choose.

There is also a self-assessment tool that districts can use to transition back to full-time, in-person learning.

Most of the districts who responded to a request for comment on how they would handle the masking decision said they would — or have already begun to — include input from the school board, administration and members of the community.

“We will look at the data, discuss with the reopening committee and then consult with (the Board of Education),” Trongone said. “We also are in daily communication with our county Department of Health.”

The Brigantine School District had already made masks optional for summer enrichment programs when Murphy made his announcement Monday. Superintendent Glenn Robbins said he surveyed parents at the end of the school year regarding masks for students next year.

“And it was overwhelming with responses to optional masking,” Robbins said.

Pleasantville Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee said the decision would be collaborative among "students, parents, staff, administrators, board members and city officials."

"We live in a democracy, and the decision should rest with the people. New Jersey is not a dictatorship, therefore I applaud the governor for leaving this decision up to the districts," she said.

Kristin Schell, chief school administrator for Commercial Township, said her district's return-to-school plan already anticipated not requiring masks for those who are vaccinated “but would await guidance regarding unvaccinated individuals.”

“I appreciate that it is being left up to school districts. CTSD's administrative team has used relevant guidance and survey data for the Pandemic Response Team and the Board to consider,” Schell said. “That process has served us well, and we will continue to follow that process regarding the mask issue.”

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

