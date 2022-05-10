Local schools awarded funds to support sustainability efforts

Four local schools are being awarded money by Sustainable Jersey for Schools, supporting various projects and classroom initiatives, the organization said Tuesday.

Sustainable Jersey for Schools, a certification program for public schools in New Jersey founded by Sustainable Jersey, is distributing 16 $10,000 and 10 $2,000 grants to schools statewide.

Galloway Township's Absegami High School, Somers Point's New York Avenue School, and the Cape May County Special Services School District each are receiving one of the $10,000 awards.

Cedar Creek High School, in Egg Harbor City, will receive one of the $2,000 awards, Sustainable Jersey for Schools said.

The awards are funded by the New Jersey Education Association.

Through this round of grants, NJEA has now supplied $1.75 million to support sustainability work for schoolchildren throughout the state, Sustainable Jersey for Schools said.

“Sustainable Jersey is proud to support the work of each of these schools and school districts and to recognize the dedication of every applicant,” said Sustainable Jersey Executive Director Randall Solomon. “These creative projects are exceptional and will serve to accelerate school-centered sustainability programs as we head into a pivotal decade for climate action and sustainability in our state.”

The projects at the 26 schools receiving one of these grants range from additions of aquaponics systems to outdoor classrooms and water bottle refilling stations.

Absegami's is planning an apple orchard to support honey bees and provide fresh produce for Galloway Township and the surrounding communities.

Somers Point's New York Avenue schools is eyeing an outdoor space inclusive to its student body designed with special needs individuals in mind.

In Cape May County, the special services district is planning on installing five water bottle refilling stations to promote a healthy environment.

"Cape May County Special Services is proud to be the recipient of this year's Sustainable Jersey for Schools $10,000 grant funded by NJEA," Cape May County Special Services Schools District Assistant Superintendent Jamie Moscony said in a statement Tuesday. "The grant will be used to convert our existing water fountains into water filling stations and for the promotion of responsible green practices that include recycling and alternatives to plastics."

