GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A donation made by Linwood residents Rita and Stuart Stromfeld will benefit Stockton University's Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center by creating a new scholarship for undergraduate students studying the Holocaust.

The Stromfelds made the gift to Stockton University's Foundation scholarship program in memory of Rita Stromfeld's parents, Helen and Murray Fassler, who were Holocaust survivors. Their benevolence created the Helen and Murray Fassler Memorial Endowed Holocaust Studies Scholarship, Stockton said in a news release.

“I realized the only way my granddaughter would know her great-grandmother was if I told her stories,” Rita Stromfeld said, recalling how she first wrote the stories on a yellow notepad.

The Fasslers came to America from Poland and settled in New York City, where they later supported their family using their tailoring skills. Helen Fassler was a seamstress, and Murray Fassler was a tailor.

The Fasslers would often tell Rita and her sister, Blanche, about the challenges they faced during the Holocaust. The sisters published a book, "My Mother's Words," from the stories they remembered, along with stories recollected by friends. The book was published with Stockton's help, and is now being used at the university as well as in other local high school classes.

The donation will also support the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center Legacy Campaign for the Future for education and outreach initiatives.

The Stromfelds have supported the Stockton Foundation scholarship program since 2018, specifically the Holocaust Resource Center.

“What you are doing here, providing the opportunity for students to learn and transfer that knowledge about the Holocaust to others, is the perfect antidote” to misinformation in the public realm, President Harvey Kesselman said. “We are eternally grateful.”