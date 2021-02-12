Linwood preparing to reopen schools 5 days a week

Mercedes, a local doctor with three students in the district, said she continuously has presented health information to the board since the summer to show why it was important for the schools to be open.

“As a pediatrician, I constantly experience the damage that this pandemic is causing to the children,” she said. “The kids are falling behind. I’m really concerned about that. We don’t want our kids to fall behind, we don’t want our kids to suffer.”

In addition to the academic harm, the parents said they also fear for their kids' social and emotional well-being.

The district’s reopening plan has the support of the local teachers union.

“We thank the district for developing a plan that allows us to see more students yet keeps both the LEA and the students as safe as possible,” Linwood Education Association President David Lamkin said at Wednesday's meeting. “It won't be easy teaching in open spaces, in nontraditional classroom settings and while being asked to livestream our lessons. There have been a lot of new things thrown at the staff of Linwood, and I do know the staff is overwhelmed. But I do know our staff will continue to work around the clock to give our students the best education possible.”