Linwood preparing to reopen schools 5 days a week

LINWOOD — Students in Linwood are headed back to the classroom five days a week next month if the school board approves a plan from its administration.
Superintendent Brian M. Pruitt, presenting to the school board this week, announced plans to reopen the district’s schools to full-time learning for all students by March 22.
“Ultimately, it’s been our goal all along to get to a place where we could bring our students back to school,” Pruitt said Friday. “We were waiting for more clear health data to make this move.”
Most school districts in New Jersey have been operating under hybrid or all-remote learning plans since the start of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, groups of parents have formed, including in Linwood and Egg Harbor Township, to push for a return to full-time, in-person learning.
Reopening schools is also a 100-day goal of President Joe Biden. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new school reopening guidance Friday.
According to Pruitt’s presentation at Wednesday’s board meeting, students in all grades would return March 15 for four days of full-time, in-person learning, and on March 22, all students would be back to five full days of instruction. (Students in first grade are set to return to four days of in-person instruction Feb. 22.)
Since Sept. 8, Linwood schools have operated on a hybrid model, with two days of in-person and three days of remote learning for first through eighth grades and four full days of in-person learning for kindergarten students. Currently, only 11% of the approximately 815 students in the district are all-virtual.
Linwood Board of Education President Donna Michael-Ziereis said school officials have been closely monitoring regional health data and consulting with doctors from AtlantiCare on the safest ways to begin full-time, in-person learning.
“It’s almost a year to the day from when we went remote,” Michael-Ziereis said. “This pandemic can always take a righthand turn, you never know what’s going to happen, but right now it looks like the metrics are moving in the right direction.”
The announcement was a welcome one for hundreds of parents in the district who have been convening on Facebook, petitioning the school board and placing signs in their yards to see the schools reopened.
Linwood moms Stephanie Pecora, Aixell Mercedes and Kelly Day, who organized the parent group, said they feel confident about the district’s plan.
“We started this to be a voice for people who were struggling,” said Pecora, who has two children in the district. “We were surprised, we were ecstatic. We were hoping for one extra day, but we’re going to have five full days in a month from now.”
Mercedes, a local doctor with three students in the district, said she continuously has presented health information to the board since the summer to show why it was important for the schools to be open.
“As a pediatrician, I constantly experience the damage that this pandemic is causing to the children,” she said. “The kids are falling behind. I’m really concerned about that. We don’t want our kids to fall behind, we don’t want our kids to suffer.”
In addition to the academic harm, the parents said they also fear for their kids' social and emotional well-being.
The district’s reopening plan has the support of the local teachers union.
“We thank the district for developing a plan that allows us to see more students yet keeps both the LEA and the students as safe as possible,” Linwood Education Association President David Lamkin said at Wednesday's meeting. “It won't be easy teaching in open spaces, in nontraditional classroom settings and while being asked to livestream our lessons. There have been a lot of new things thrown at the staff of Linwood, and I do know the staff is overwhelmed. But I do know our staff will continue to work around the clock to give our students the best education possible.”
Pruitt said many factors led to the district’s ability to reopen schools next month, including the increased availability of vaccines — although the district is also petitioning the state to prioritize teachers as “essential workers" — and a decrease in the number of positive cases in the region. The southeast region, as of Feb. 6 — the latest available data — is still in the “high” COVID-19 activity level, but the case rate has been steadily dropping for weeks.
Pruitt said the district is able to maintain about 6 feet of distance in classrooms and will be using clear plastic partitions for student desks. A survey will be sent to parents this weekend.
Some parents said they are still waiting until the reopening plan is approved before getting too excited.
“We’re happy that we’ve got some resolution and that they’ve really heard our cries,” said Mariealena D’Agostino, who has one student in Linwood schools and another at Mainland Regional High School. “I’ll just reserve our happiness until after the vote.”
The next Linwood school board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 24.
