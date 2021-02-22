Legislators push bill for K-12 regionalization, countywide school districts

TRENTON —Senators from both parties plan to introduce legislation to push for more school regionalization this year that could help districts losing aid under school funding reform and increase curriculum alignment among sending districts.
Sen. President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, and Sens. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and Declan O'Scanlon, R-Monmouth, announced their intention Monday to introduce bills that would establish criteria for state-funded regionalization studies, increase flexibility on regionalization cost apportionment, bar any regionalization that would result in segregation, and provide significant financial incentives for districts losing state aid because of declining enrollment to regionalize.
The legislative proposal echoes some of the suggested overhauls in Sweeney's 2018 Path to Progress economic reform report, which recommended regionalization of sending-receiving districts into K-12.
“This will be the first major overhaul of New Jersey’s school regionalization statute in over 25 years,” said Sweeney. “It is designed to improve the quality of education by ensuring coordination of curriculum from K to 12, provide the enriched educational experience that smaller districts cannot offer, and generate long-term savings that can be used to hold down property taxes or reinvest in expanded educational programs.”
Legislators said that some districts were already considering regionalization efforts. Using state Local Efficiency Achievement Program (LEAP) grants, Salem County is exploring the possibility of creating New Jersey’s first countywide school district, and both Pinelands Regional, which receives 7-12th grade students from Little Egg Harbor Township, Tuckerton, Eagleswood, and Bass River Township (Burlington County), and Roosevelt in Monmouth County are performing K-12 regionalization studies.
“Our legislation removes significant barriers to regionalization, including a statutory provision to recalculate state aid that would have made it more costly for some districts to regionalize than to remain separate,” said Gopal. “Furthermore, it extends the timeline for adjustment aid cuts from four years to eight years for districts that regionalize. Most importantly, it is a voluntary process that provides local districts with greater flexibility to design a regionalization phase-in that makes sense for all.”
“There's a growing local interest across New Jersey in consolidating small school districts to lower costs and property taxes while improving the quality of education for our children,” said O'Scanlon. “Unfortunately, many districts that are interested in pursuing regionalization with their neighbors are finding the process extremely difficult under current state law. Our new bipartisan legislation simplifies the process and offers significant new financial incentives for those who study and implement school district regionalization.”
