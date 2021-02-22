Legislators push bill for K-12 regionalization, countywide school districts

TRENTON —Senators from both parties plan to introduce legislation to push for more school regionalization this year that could help districts losing aid under school funding reform and increase curriculum alignment among sending districts.

Sen. President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, and Sens. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and Declan O'Scanlon, R-Monmouth, announced their intention Monday to introduce bills that would establish criteria for state-funded regionalization studies, increase flexibility on regionalization cost apportionment, bar any regionalization that would result in segregation, and provide significant financial incentives for districts losing state aid because of declining enrollment to regionalize.

The legislative proposal echoes some of the suggested overhauls in Sweeney's 2018 Path to Progress economic reform report, which recommended regionalization of sending-receiving districts into K-12.

“This will be the first major overhaul of New Jersey’s school regionalization statute in over 25 years,” said Sweeney. “It is designed to improve the quality of education by ensuring coordination of curriculum from K to 12, provide the enriched educational experience that smaller districts cannot offer, and generate long-term savings that can be used to hold down property taxes or reinvest in expanded educational programs.”