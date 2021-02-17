Late-start option offered by Atlantic Cape Community College

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College is offering residents an eight-week “late start” semester in March to help students who may have had to adjust educational plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “late start” semester begins March 22, and students can choose classes such as art, business, English, math, history, criminal law, psychology and sociology. Remote instruction is available.
Financial aid, scholarships and grant funding are available, and qualified students are eligible for tuition-free college.
Atlantic Cape is also continuing to loan computers to those in need to ensure students can access online classes.
Those interested can register at atlantic.edu/register.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Claire Lowe
Staff Writer
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
