Late Oakcrest band director Tobias got the best out of his students

David Tobias commanded the respect of his students during his nearly 50 years of teaching music.

In turn, they gave him their best, and it resulted in some memorable performances.

Tobias, who performed around the world before landing in South Jersey, where he took the Oakcrest High School music department to new heights, died April 2 after a short illness, according to his obituary. He was 84.

Tobias started working at Oakcrest in 1963, where he taught and was the school's band director for 47 years. That is where he left his biggest impression on the South Jersey music scene.

He was credited with starting the school's marching band in the 1960s that first played in the Miss America Parade in 1964. In the 1970s, he began work on productions for the drama department to go along with his teaching duties.

He continued all of that work into the following decades, and would incorporate the dance club in some of the shows and ensembles.

One of his students was 1984 graduate Elaine Frick, who played clarinet in high school and was a drum major. After she graduated, she stayed on to help teach with Tobias for more than 25 years. She is now an administrative law judge for the state.

Frick praised Tobias' ability to bring out musical talent in anyone and help others discover a new talent. He also had a whistle that Frick said would immediately grab his students' attention if they were messing around or not paying attention.

"He was very much like a coach," said Frick, 56, who still lives in Atlantic County. "He was tough on you. He would call you out in front of everybody else, but at the same time, he was always surprising us and supporting us and defending us."

Tobias was born to Wayne and Florence Tobias on June 24, 1937, in Temple, Pennsylvania, and was one of five children.

Tobias received his bachelors degree at Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania and his masters from Columbia College in New York. He also earned degrees from the Julliard School of Music and Art in New York and a supervisor certificate from Glassboro State College (now Rowan University).

He played in places like Radio City Music Hall in New York City, performed for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and participated in the Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra, Atlantic County Pops and other bands.

He was unconventional, too, performing high dives and masquerading as a Canadian Log Rolling Champion at Steel Pier in Atlantic City.

The fall was always marching band season because of football. It was there Tobias let his creativity shine.

There was the walking bass drum in the '60s that a student would fit inside and their arms would stick out of each side while playing. There was the train that would go down the football field, the band using fire extinguishers to mimic steam. There was the giant clock that took the field for a time-themed production.

"He was just really innovative with all his productions," Frick said. "It all started with that early stuff he did at Steel Pier."

Frick isn't the only former pupil who came back to Oakcrest to help teach because of Tobias.

Fred Washington, who played alto and tenor sax and was drum major his senior year, graduated from Oakcrest in 2002. He has been helping the music department since 2005 and is now in charge of show and drill design.

"When I think of (Tobias) as a teacher, I think about him just being the biggest champion for all of his students, myself included," said Washington, 38, who now lives in Philadelphia.

"He really created a space where everyone felt free to be themselves and express themselves openly and honestly."

Tobias was good for a saying or a life lesson. "Second place was first loser." "If you can't stand to lose, don't compete."

It's why Oakcrest's marching bands won several championships around the world in the 1970s and 80s.

"He really was responsible for inspiring the lives of so many students," Washington said, "and it's amazing, at this point and in hindsight, to look back on his career and see how accomplished he was and to see what he was able to achieve. He brought people together in the name of music and the performing arts."

Tobias retired from teaching after the 2010-11 school year. Rick Schultz took over the band director job he's held since.

Schultz met Tobias a handful of times over the past decade and said Tobias was supportive of what Schultz was doing at Oakcrest.

Schultz knew it wasn't easy replacing someone who was an institution at the high school for nearly 50 years. Everywhere Schultz's bands would go, people would ask about Tobias.

"Oakcrest's music program was well known throughout Dave's entire career. Everybody knew who Dave was," said Schultz, who did not grow up in South Jersey.

Schultz knew he had to keep Tobias' spirit alive in the music program when he took over.

"We all go places where there are traditions you don't touch," Schultz said. "Those are the little things, but it was trying to keep the program thriving in the way that David did in the 47 years prior to that."

Tobias is survived by his wife of 38 years, Nancy, and his children Shari and Douglas.

A celebration of Tobias' life and accomplishments will be held 11 a.m. April 30 in the Oakcrest High School auditorium. The family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Atlantic Pops Community Band at atlanticpops.org.

Frick and Washington will both be involved in the ceremony, which will include several speakers and performances.

Washington visited Tobias in his final hours and thanked him for everything he did to help Washington grow into who he is today as a person and a leader.

"His loss was a great one," Washington said. "I think he will be very much missed, and he has quite the large group of ambassadors and alumni that will continue to sing his praises in the years to come."

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.