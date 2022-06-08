Large funding increase provided to Cape May schools under Murphy's proposed budget

CAPE MAY — City schools would be given 92.5% more state aid than last year under Gov. Phil Murphy's fiscal year 2023 budget proposal, Governor's Office spokesperson Madison Verdone said Monday.
Under the proposed budget, Cape May would receive $3.7 million in K-12 aid, Verdone said.
It also would be given $446,318 for pre-K support, according to a spreadsheet from the Governor's Office.
The aid's source is $19.2 billion in school support Murphy and acting New Jersey Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan unveiled in March. That funding would support accelerated learning, climate-change education and expanded pre-K through $650 million in K-12 school aid and nearly $68 million in additional preschool funding.
Murphy has said the budget illustrates his values in education and exhibits his commitment to providing state communities with the best possible education, leading to more prospective opportunities for schoolchildren, as well as support for career advancement.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.