Lack of quorum cancels Atlantic City school board meeting on member's residency

ATLANTIC CITY — A special school board meeting that included only an executive session discussion on board member Farook Hossain, whose residency is in question, was canceled Wednesday due to lack of a quorum.
This is the second time this month that not enough school board members showed up to the Zoom meeting for it to begin.
The agenda, posted on the school district's website Wednesday afternoon, included for discussion only the names of Hossain and his wife, Mossammat Akther.
Hossain could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.
At the board’s reorganization meeting last week, Solicitor Tracy Riley instructed the board’s secretary not to record Hossain’s votes during the meeting, stating she had reason to believe, based on a document from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, that Hossain no longer lived in Atlantic City.
The Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment at the time.
Hossain, who last year served as the board’s vice president, did not attend Wednesday’s meeting, nor did four other members. At least five of the 10 members on the board are required to attend for a quorum.
Also not in attendance was John Devlin — the board’s former president who was unseated last week due to Riley’s instruction not to count Hossain’s vote — Albert Herbert, Kazi Islam, Subrata Chowdhury and Ventnor representative Joseph McDevitt.
Devlin, reached by phone, said he did not attend the meeting because he is sick. He questioned the timing of the meeting.
“Again, zero communication from the superintendent, zero communication from (board President) Shay Steele,” Devlin said.
He also called into question the legitimacy of last week’s vote for board leadership due to Hossain’s vote not counting.
“I’ve been on the board 17 years. This is bizarre,” Devlin said.
According to Atlantic City tax records, Hossain and his wife own a property at 109 N. Raleigh Ave.
Egg Harbor Township tax records show Hossain’s wife also owns a property in the township, but the owner’s address is listed as the same Atlantic City address as Hossain, which is typical for second homes in New Jersey.
According to state law, each member of a school board must be a citizen and resident of that district for at least one year immediately preceding his/her appointment or election. The law also states that whenever an elected or appointed member of any board of education ceases to reside in the local or constituent district, their membership on the board should immediately end.
Board members in attendance Wednesday were Steele, Vice President Patricia Bailey, and board members Ruth Byard and Walter Johnson.
Attempts to contact Steele via social media were not successful.
