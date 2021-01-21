Lack of quorum cancels Atlantic City school board meeting on member's residency

ATLANTIC CITY — A special school board meeting that included only an executive session discussion on board member Farook Hossain, whose residency is in question, was canceled Wednesday due to lack of a quorum.

This is the second time this month that not enough school board members showed up to the Zoom meeting for it to begin.

The agenda, posted on the school district's website Wednesday afternoon, included for discussion only the names of Hossain and his wife, Mossammat Akther.

Hossain could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

At the board’s reorganization meeting last week, Solicitor Tracy Riley instructed the board’s secretary not to record Hossain’s votes during the meeting, stating she had reason to believe, based on a document from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, that Hossain no longer lived in Atlantic City.

The Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment at the time.

Hossain, who last year served as the board’s vice president, did not attend Wednesday’s meeting, nor did four other members. At least five of the 10 members on the board are required to attend for a quorum.