K-12 students, school staff must wear masks for start of 21-22 school year

Last month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics both released revised recommendations on COVID-19 prevention in school that all students and staff be masked regardless of vaccination status.

"Here in New Jersey we have seen a concerning rise in viral spread,” Dr. Jeanne Craft, president of the New Jersey Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said Friday during the press conference. “The conditions have changed, the risk is higher, especially for children. We need to move forward with an abundance of caution. We have come so far, but we need to continue to rely on scientific evidence and expert advice to keep children, teachers, school staff and communities as safe as possible.”

Murphy said he wanted to be clear that this new requirement does not change his previous announcement that schools are to open full-time, in-person in the fall.

"We remain steadfast in the recognition that our children learn better in a classroom setting tailored for their educations," Murphy said. "There are issues that are and must always remain above politics and this is one of them. Anyone telling you that we can safely reopen our schools without requiring everyone inside of them to wear a mask is quite simply lying to you. Because we can't."