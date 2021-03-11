 Skip to main content
Judge reinstates Hossain to Atlantic City school board
Judge reinstates Hossain to Atlantic City school board

AC BOE REORG 2

Donna DeCaprio, secretary treasurer for Unite Here Local 54, administers the oath of office to new Atlantic City school board member Farook Hossain, center, standing with his wife, Mossammat Akther, in 2019.

ATLANTIC CITY — School board member Farook Hossain, who was unseated last month over a residency dispute, will resume his position with the board, according to a judge's order issued Thursday.

“I’m very happy,” Hossain said Thursday afternoon. “This is the right thing.”

Atlantic City Board of Education Solicitor Tracy Riley, who recommended Hossain’s removal after an investigation into his school lunch applications revealed questions about his residency, was not immediately available for comment. Riley alleges Hossain lives in a home in Egg Harbor Township purchased by his wife, Mossammat Akther.

Property records show Hossain and Akther own a property in Atlantic City, and his wife is the owner of a second property in Egg Harbor Township.

It is unclear how Hossain's reinstatement will affect recent board actions, as Hossain's inability to vote swayed several outcomes in recent meetings, including the vote for board leadership.

During a January reorganization meeting, Riley directed school board Secretary Angela Brown not to record Hossain’s vote due to her findings, although a resolution and vote to remove Hossain from the board was not cast until late February.

In the meantime, without Hossain’s vote counting, the board voted in a new president, Shay Steele, and vice president, Patricia Bailey, as well as voted to invoke the doctrine of necessity to suspend the current search for a new superintendent and file civil litigation against Hossain and his wife for allegedly falsifying free school lunch applications.

Hossain’s attorney, William Koy Sr., filed a petition with the New Jersey commissioner of education Feb. 19 seeking due process on his residency and emergent relief for reinstatement of voting rights for Hossain. Judge John S. Kennedy heard oral arguments for emergent relief March 3.

Kennedy’s decision, released Thursday, reinstates him as a board member until Hossain’s residency can been factually determined in court. In addition, it states that Hossain’s votes since Jan. 11 “to the extent that the board secretary has recorded petitioner’s vote on action items” be counted.

The commissioner of education has 45 days to adopt, modify or reject Kennedy's decision. If no action is taken by the commissioner, the judge’s decision is final.

A plenary hearing on Hossain’s due process claim is forthcoming.

“I’m very, very pleased for Mr. Hossain,” Koy said Thursday. “The hearing went well, and the hardest part is waiting for a decision, but now it’s all worthwhile.”

Koy said he will be “ready, willing and able” for the upcoming plenary hearing.

Hossain, 48, who works for Unite Here Local 54, is the first Bangladeshi resident to be elected to the Atlantic City Board of Education, currently serving the third year of his first term.

Students of Asian descent make up about 16% of the Atlantic City School District, but Hossain says they are underrepresented in the school system.

He said the attempt to remove him from the board was discrimination as he has been pushing for more halal food options on the school lunch menu and districtwide recognition of Asian holidays.

“They use every effort to take me out,” he said. “This is something behind the scenes.”

Hossain said he is working to secure another attorney to represent him in the district’s civil suit against him.

“I’m very happy about the truth has come out, the discrimination against me, that they reinstate me as a board member. I think Atlantic City residents, everyone who voted for me, is going to be very happy, because my fight is for the people,” he said.

Atlantic City's next school board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 23.

