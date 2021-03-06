Judge hears Atlantic City board member dispute, district files civil suit over free lunch application: Education briefs

A state administrative law judge will decide in two weeks whether Atlantic City school board member Farook Hossain, who was removed from the board last month after a dispute about his residency, is entitled to voting rights.
Hossain’s attorney, William Koy Sr., of Morristown, filed the petition with the New Jersey commissioner of education Feb. 19, after Hossain was barred from voting during the school board’s reorganization meeting in January. The judge heard arguments Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Atlantic City School District’s solicitor, Tracy Riley, has filed a civil suit in Atlantic County Superior Court against Hossain and his wife, Mossammat Akther, alleging Hossain falsified his children’s free-and-reduced school lunch applications by underreporting his and his wife’s incomes. The district also alleges in the suit that Hossain and his wife and two children, who are currently enrolled in the Atlantic City School District, actually live in Egg Harbor Township.
The civil suit was approved during the same Feb. 23 board meeting where the board voted to formally remove Hossain.
Galloway votes to return to school five days
The Galloway Township school board on Thursday night voted to return its hybrid elementary students to five days of in-person instruction March 15.
The return to school plan, which was presented at a Feb. 24 school board meeting and a subsequent town hall Monday, also includes livestreaming for seventh- and- eighth-grade students participating virtually March 15, and a return to five days of in-person for those students March 29.
"Our faculty, administration and staff have worked diligently all year to provide hybrid and virtual learning experiences for our students. Our district is pleased to be able to take this next step in expanding in-person learning for our students and continue the virtual model for those who prefer it," Superintendent Annette Giaquinto said Friday.
All in-person days are early dismissals and contingent on the South Jersey region’s case count remaining moderate or low according to the state Department of Health regional matrix.
Details of Commercial Township school settlement revealed
The details of a $220,000 settlement between the Commercial Township School District and four of its employees was recently revealed by Open Public Records Act advocate John Paff.
According to a post by Paff on his blog Transparency NJ, the settlement dated May 9, 2019, was related to lawsuits claiming the district’s former superintendent, Daniel Dooley, and school board members there created a hostile work environment “due to [their] age, sex, and/or gender and/or in retaliation against [them].”
The settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing, and none of the employees’ allegations have been proven or disproven.
Dooley is now the superintendent in Absecon.
Murphy signs diversity education law
On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill requiring school districts to include instruction on diversity and inclusion as part of implementation of New Jersey Student Learning Standards.
Application period open for 2022 STEM scholars
The New Jersey Governor’s STEM Scholars, a program of the Research & Development Council of New Jersey, is accepting applications for the 2022 Scholars class.
In its eighth year, the Governor’s STEM Scholars brings together New Jersey’s high-achieving science, technology, engineering and math students from grades 10 through doctoral level to connect with New Jersey STEM professionals and experts, learn about higher education and career pathways, participate in a research project and acquire professional development skills.
Scholars participate in quarterly symposiums and field trips to laboratories, STEM master classes and fireside chats with STEM leaders.
Applications can be completed through June 11 at govstemscholars.com.
Cape Assist and Cape May County Healthy Community Coalition announce 2021 PSA contest
K-12 students from Cape May County are invited to create a public service announcement as part of the 2021 Cape Assist and Cape May County Healthy Community Coalition contest.
PSAs should be on one of four topics: Advertise the 2NDFLOOR Helpline for NJ Youth and Young Adults; Above the Influence — focusing on the harmful effects of drugs and alcohol on children and adolescents; Silver Linings of the Quarantine; or Bullying: Be Part of the Solution — preventing bullying on social media.
PSAs can be submitted as a meme, poster, piece of artwork, a 30- to 60-second video or in written form.
Each winning PSA will receive a $50 Amazon gift card. Prizes will be awarded for honorable mentions. The deadline for submissions is April 12. Visit cmchcc.org/psa.
Barnegat students recognized
More than a dozen students from Barnegat High School recently were recognized at the CyberPatriot XIII Awards for New Jersey Teams, a regional offshoot of CyberPatriot's National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, the world’s largest cybersecurity competition.
The competing students are members of the CyberPatriot club, led by teacher Traci Sellers. Teams were required to secure three operating systems — Windows 10, Windows Server, and either Ubuntu or Debian. They had six hours to fix vulnerabilities, locate and remove malware, and solve additional issues.
Team 1 made up of students Samuel Meyer, Sydney Dizon, Gavin Wheeler, Ethan Garaizar and Alexis Osborn made it into the top tier for the third round. Teams 2 and 3 both made it into the second tier, and Team 4, including Paige Broman, Fernando Mantilla, Peter Dos Santos and Jared Andolina, placed third in New Jersey for gold tier.
