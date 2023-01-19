Joseph Clark to return as school board vice president in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — The Cape May County superintendent of schools has named Joseph Clark vice president of the Ocean City Board of Education, after the school board deadlocked on the appointment earlier this month.

Clark was first elected in 2008 and served as board president from 2014 until 2021. He served as vice president last year, when Patrick Kane served as president.

This year, at the annual reorganization meeting, school board members appointed Chris Halliday president, with three new board members voting no. But the board remained evenly divided on the vice president, with seven votes coming up 6-6, with half the board supporting Fran Newman, an Upper Township representative to the board, and the other half backing board member Cecilia Gallelli-Keyes.

There was no discussion at the reorganization meeting as to why members supported one person as vice president or another.

State education standards, including new sex education standards, have been a major topic on the Ocean City board, and seemed to be reflected in the divided vote.

Three new board members successfully campaigned last year on opposition to the state standards, arguing they go too far and supplant the role of parents. Gallelli-Keyes had voted against the district accepting the standards last summer, as did the two other board members who supported her for vice president.

The issue has roiled the Ocean City school district, and other schools around the state, especially where the education standards touch on matters of gender and sexuality. As candidates, new school board members Catherine Panico, Elizabeth Nicoletti and Robin Shaffer cast the issue in terms of parents’ rights.

Some students and community members see the opposition as potentially harmful to LGBTQ students in the district, and have spoken at school board meetings and held rallies proclaiming “We Belong.”

This week, the district announced that Judith DeStefano, the interim executive county superintendent, approved Clark as vice president for 2023.

School boards are required to have a vice president, but in most incidents that person does not have more authority than other board members. The vice president leads the public board meetings in the absence of the president, and may at times sign documents on the president’s behalf if the president is not available.

“I’m the spare,” Clark said Thursday.

Clark was the sitting vice president at the reorganization meeting, and therefore continued in that role when a new vice president was not picked.

He said DeStefano had asked to meet with him before she made her decision. She already knew about his background on the board, he said.

“She absolutely did her homework,” Clark said.

She also asked how many times he had to lead a meeting in 2022. There was one full meeting when the former president was unavailable, and Clark opened another meeting when the president was running late.

Clark’s school board seat is up for election this year. He said Thursday he would not seek another term.

“I appreciate the executive county superintendent’s work with our district and look forward to serving with Mr. Clark as vice president,” said Halliday in the announcement of the decision.