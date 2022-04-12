Integration activists speak at Greater Egg school board meeting

EGG HARBOR CITY — Activists demanding more integrated New Jersey schools are continuing their campaign to preserve the Absecon-Pleasantville send-and-receive agreement.

A group of Pleasantville residents and activists from the New Jersey Coalition against Racial Exclusion, or NJ-CARE, and Building One America spoke Monday night during the Greater Egg Harbor Regional Board of Education meeting at Cedar Creek High School.

The group, consisting of about two dozen people, asked the school board to break off a planned send-and-receive agreement between the Greater Egg district and Absecon, which would allow Absecon students to attend Absegami High School in Galloway Township.

The K-8 Absecon district is seeking to break off its send-receive agreement with Pleasantville Public Schools, under which some Absecon students attend Pleasantville High School.

Most rising high school students from Absecon opt to attend the Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing, with only about a tenth actually going to Pleasantville. Still others pay to attend Holy Spirit High School. Building One America maintains that voiding the send-receive agreement between Absecon and Pleasantville would nevertheless worsen racial segregation in the region and set an alarming precedent.

The Rev. Willie François III of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Pleasantville praised the Greater Egg district for its diversity, saying it could be “a model for what school integration could be in New Jersey,” but he warned that board members would make themselves “culpable in segregation” if they did not change course on its send-receive agreement with Absecon.

Atlantic County activists march against school segregation outside Democratic Convention SOMERS POINT — Activists spent the first day of spring trying to uproot school segregation i…

“One of the things that is so important to our coalition is making sure that there are more districts that look like yours, districts that actually match the demographics of our state,” François said.

Greater Egg Superintendent James Reina said during a recess at the meeting that he appreciated how Building One America had reached out to the district with its concerns. He said he had met with François and planned to meet “in the near future” for further discussions. He also expressed gratitude toward François for recognizing the district’s diversity.

François argued that relevant state case law on the matter indicated Absecon’s bid to change its send-receive agreement from Pleasantville to Greater Egg would be unconstitutional. He further urged the board not to join the “serial segregationist plan” being advanced by district leaders in Absecon.

“You all don’t look like segregationists to me. You all don’t sound like segregationists to me. And I know that you care about the children,” François said. “I am inviting you to live out your already demonstrated commitments to living in that sunlit path of racial justice.”

Mainland/Pleasantville NAACP President Olivia Caldwell was also in attendance and expressed optimism.

“If we are able to have them reconsider, relook at what has happened, then I think that there will be opportunities for more conversations,” Caldwell said.

Racial slur apparently used by adult at Pleasantville High School PLEASANTVILLE — The local school district has investigated and addressed an incident in whic…

A Jan. 26 public letter posted on the Absecon School District website said it still planned to have its rising high school students attend Absegami at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year but was awaiting a review from the New Jersey commissioner of education.

The district cited the fact that more than 100 residents commented in support of the change when Absecon petitioned the state, while no Pleasantville residents commented — arguing this shows the change would not have a negative impact on either district.

The Absecon letter also cites the recent, caustic conflicts within the Pleasantville School District and said a decision in Absecon’s favor would “avoid subjecting more of our students to Pleasantville’s ongoing turmoil.” In recent months, Pleasantville has been beset by board disputes over personnel, while parents have expressed concerns about school safety.

The Pleasantville Board of Education, having once dropped its opposition to the deal, now appears to be stalwart against the change. Several Pleasantville school board members participated in a march to the Atlantic County Democratic Convention last month organized by Building One America, which acted as a protest against a new send-receive agreement.

The dispute over Pleasantville comes as a 2018 lawsuit against the state over segregation in New Jersey schools, filed by the Latino Action Network and other civil rights groups, is still being adjudicated in state court.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.