How are South Jersey teachers talking to students about the riot at the U.S. Capitol?

Instead, Smith, who last year went viral for a book list she created on how to talk to students about race, got to work developing ideas with a community of teachers nationwide on an application called Clubhouse.

Later in the evening, Smith posted ideas for instruction to her followers who may teach older grade levels, such as using Google Forms or journaling exercises to allow students to communicate how they’re feeling, hosting debates on whether the events were purposeful and effective, and allowing open discussion on what students saw on the news and social media.

Costal said he saw a tweet from a professor at Hofstra University that included “this amazingly comprehensive, well-structured lesson plan,” so he sent out the information to the teachers he worked with and encouraged them to use some of it in their own lessons.

Zack Leathers, who teaches History through 20th Century American Pop Culture at Oakcrest, said he used that information to create a forum for discussion in his own classroom last week, a discussion that has continued to evolve over the past week.

“I don’t bring my political beliefs into the classroom ever, and just kind of present the facts,” he said. “We had people on both sides of the spectrum on this particular issue as far as how they’re processing it.”