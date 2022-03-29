Homeschool fair brings Upper Township community together

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Parents, educators and homeschooled kids came together Saturday morning for the annual F.U.N. Homeschool Fair at the Community Center.

Homeschooling has been on the rise since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

According to the U.S. Census, the homeschooling rate in New Jersey increased from 4.7% in the 2019-20 school year to 10.7% in the 2020-21 school year.

Many families also formed “pandemic pods,“ in which students learn in small groups with a shared curriculum.

One Facebook group called “Pandemic Pods,” which has nearly 40,000 members, largely contributed to the popularity of this phenomenon. According to its Facebook page, the group was created “to advocate for more systematic and equitable solutions to the child care and educational crisis created by the closure of schools.”

Frustrations with school closures, online learning and the safety of in-person classes led many families to take matters into their own hands by joining a “pandemic pod” or by choosing an alternate education route for their children, such as homeschooling.

The Families United Network Academy, based in Ocean View, is a nonprofit Christian academy for homeschooled students.

“We are home educators, but we’re coming together for our curriculum,” said Tricia McQuarrie, founder of F.U.N. Academy and organizer of the Homeschool Fair.

McQuarrie said that with the rise of homeschool pods, more people are turning to alternative learning styles.

“After going through COVID and doing some school at home, (parents) feel like, ‘OK, I can do this.’ They’re also thinking, ‘How can I get my kids connected with others who are doing the same type of thing?’ And that’s how these pods are forming,” McQuarrie said.

The F.U.N. Academy, which McQuarrie said is “more structured” than homeschool pods, has seen a rise in enrollment since the pandemic, with a current high school class of 15 students.

The academy hosts the Homeschool Fair annually, which consists of a curriculum fair, seminars and workshops on homeschooling, as well as a “Community Connections Zone,” where people can connect with local businesses who support the “homeschool family experience,” according to the F.U.N. Homeschool Fair website.

“We just want the kids to see each other, talk to homeschool grads and have the parents talk to other home educators and just see what options are out there,” McQuarrie said.

Kelly Craig, another organizer of the Homeschool Fair, said the event is great for students and parents looking to make new connections.

“I think COVID really showed us that we need to talk face to face with each other, we need to encourage each other, especially since there’s a lot of new homeschool moms right now,” Craig said.

Craig was selling her own used curriculum supplies and books at the fair.

“I probably won’t make much money, but I hope people are blessed by it,” she said. “I’d love to get my stuff in someone’s hands who can actually use it.”

Several other Christian academies had informational tables, including Kingdom First Academy and Westminster Christian Academy.

Westminster Christian is a “homeschool hybrid.” According to Natalie Patterson, a teacher at the academy, “it’s for parents who want to homeschool but don’t know where to start.” They meet three days a week and provide a curriculum, and the students are homeschooled for the other two days.

Ashley Melvin, mom to an 8-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter, was excited to sell some of her books and talk to other homeschooling parents at the fair. Melvin is starting her second year of homeschooling and finds the positives outweigh the negatives so far.

“There’s so many benefits. I have a 1-year-old, so there’s the benefit of being able to do it on our own time, at our own pace. Also, everything is totally tailored for him, so we can go slower for some subjects and move more quickly through others,” Melvin said.

Melvin said the biggest struggle of homeschooling an 8-year-old is “finding ways that we don’t butt heads.”

Many homeschooled kids seem to enjoy their alternative education as much as the parents do.

Joanna Weeks, a 13-year-old homeschooled student, said she would much rather be homeschooled than go to public school.

“It’s fun, and it’s not pressuring,” Weeks said.

Weeks said she was enjoying the Homeschool Fair because she got to see a lot of her friends and meet even more kids who are homeschooled.

Jacob McQuarrie, Tricia’s son, was formerly homeschooled and now owns his own Christian activewear business, Yakkem Apparel. He was selling apparel at an informational table in the “Community Connections Zone.”

McQuarrie was homeschooled for his entire life but played basketball at Ocean City High School.

Jacob McQuarrie said he loved being homeschooled and felt like it prepared him for college and life outside of academics.

“I liked it because from like eighth grade I was in charge of my academics. I had to manage my time, get my work done. I started that from a young age, so it’s really helping me now,” he said.

