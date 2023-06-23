ABSECON — The Rev. Perry Cherubini, president of Holy Spirit High School, will be stepping down at the end of the month, school officials said Friday.
Cherubini has been president of the Catholic school on New Road since 2008,
according to a story by the Catholic Star Herald on his retirement.
In announcing Cherubini's departure, school officials thanked him for his service, particularly for "his loyalty and his wisdom."
"He has been a mentor and friend to our faculty, staff and students, and we pray for his continued blessings during this next phase of his life," Holy Spirit
wrote on its Facebook page Friday.
School officials did not elaborate on the process of selecting the institution's next president.
Cherubini first arrived at Holy Spirit as a religion teacher in the late 1990s, leaving in 2001 to become vice principal of Gloucester Catholic High School in Gloucester City, Camden County, the Star Herald reported.
He became the pastor at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church on Mill Road in the city in 2006 before returning to Holy Spirit, the Star Herald said.
He is currently the pastor of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Sea Isle City.
PHOTOS Holy Spirit High School 100th anniversary Mass
The school choir participates in the mass celebrating Holy Spirit High School’s centennial, in Absecon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The Rev. Perry Cherubini, center, leads the Mass celebrating Holy Spirit High School’s centennial on Sunday in Absecon. “I’ve seen us go through a lot of challenges,” Cherubini said. “But we’re still here, and we’re still strong.”
Kathy Buckman Revelle, a member of the class of 1968 who now lives in Galloway Township, shows her class ring during the centennial celebration. “I have so many good memories,” she said.
The Holy Spirit High School choir participates in the Mass celebrating the Absecon school's centennial on Sunday.
Generations of alumni and current and former teachers came for the celebration.
