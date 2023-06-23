ABSECON — The Rev. Perry Cherubini, president of Holy Spirit High School, will be stepping down at the end of the month, school officials said Friday.

Cherubini has been president of the Catholic school on New Road since 2008, according to a story by the Catholic Star Herald on his retirement.

In announcing Cherubini's departure, school officials thanked him for his service, particularly for "his loyalty and his wisdom."

"He has been a mentor and friend to our faculty, staff and students, and we pray for his continued blessings during this next phase of his life," Holy Spirit wrote on its Facebook page Friday.

School officials did not elaborate on the process of selecting the institution's next president.

Cherubini first arrived at Holy Spirit as a religion teacher in the late 1990s, leaving in 2001 to become vice principal of Gloucester Catholic High School in Gloucester City, Camden County, the Star Herald reported.

He became the pastor at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church on Mill Road in the city in 2006 before returning to Holy Spirit, the Star Herald said.

He is currently the pastor of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Sea Isle City.

