Holy Spirit switches to online learning after COVID-19 issue
Holy Spirit switches to online learning after COVID-19 issue

Holy Spirit vs. Atlantic City first half of high school Thanksgiving football game at Atlantic City High School Thursday Nov 25, 2021.

ABSECON — Holy Spirit High School announced it will be closed until Monday after someone in the school community tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter posted Monday night on the school's website.

While the school is closed, students will transition to remote learning, according to the letter from Principal Thomas J. Farren.

Any students, teachers or other members of the school community who are considered close contacts of the person who tested positive will be contacted separately, according to the letter. 

"In addition, all sports practices and competitions and other extracurricular activities are suspended through Friday," according to the letter from Farren. "We will revisit the sports and activities schedules for the weekend and make an announcement by Friday early afternoon."

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

