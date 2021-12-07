Holy Spirit switches to online learning after COVID-19 issue

ABSECON — Holy Spirit High School announced it will be closed until Monday after someone in the school community tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter posted Monday night on the school's website.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the school is closed, students will transition to remote learning, according to the letter from Principal Thomas J. Farren.

Any students, teachers or other members of the school community who are considered close contacts of the person who tested positive will be contacted separately, according to the letter.

"In addition, all sports practices and competitions and other extracurricular activities are suspended through Friday," according to the letter from Farren. "We will revisit the sports and activities schedules for the weekend and make an announcement by Friday early afternoon."

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.