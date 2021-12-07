Holy Spirit switches to online learning after COVID-19 issue

ABSECON — Holy Spirit High School announced it will be closed until Monday after someone in the school community tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter posted Monday night on the school's website.
Support Local Journalism
While the school is closed, students will transition to remote learning, according to the letter from Principal Thomas J. Farren.
Any students, teachers or other members of the school community who are considered close contacts of the person who tested positive will be contacted separately, according to the letter.
"In addition, all sports practices and competitions and other extracurricular activities are suspended through Friday," according to the letter from Farren. "We will revisit the sports and activities schedules for the weekend and make an announcement by Friday early afternoon."
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Tags
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.