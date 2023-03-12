The Hispanic Association of Atlantic County’s Scholarship Committee is offering $1,000 scholarships to four Latino/Hispanic high school seniors who are residents of Atlantic County.
Interested students must have already been accepted to a college or university and show academic and leadership skills in their applications. Applications must also include two essays and a reference letter and be submitted by May 1. Selected recipients will be notified by June 1.
The HAAC states its mission is to empower, advocate and advance the Hispanic community in Atlantic County. To apply for the scholarship, visit haacnj.org/scholarship.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.