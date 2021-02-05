High school students share ideas on good citizenship during Stockton's King panel

Being open-minded, backing up opinions with supporting facts and doing the research before drawing conclusions were just some of the things students said would help them and their peers become better and more engaged voters during a panel hosted by Stockton University.
“You’re not going to be sure the decisions you make are going to be right, but when I vote I want to be able to say, ‘Oh yeah, I’m looking at their plans, their agendas, what they hope to achieve,’” Pleasantville High School senior Angel Ihie said.
Ihie was one of five Atlantic County high school students invited to speak on the virtual panel in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. this year themed “Your Voice, Your Vote — The Power of the Youth Movement.” In total, more than 60 students from Atlantic City, Absegami, Egg Harbor Township, Oakcrest and Pleasantville high schools attended.
Ralph Hunter Sr., founder of the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, served as guest speaker, encouraging students to learn from the past and continue to work toward equal rights.
“In many ways, we’re all historians. What you do today is going to be part of tomorrow’s history,” said Hunter, 83, who detailed his participation in the historic March on Washington in 1963 and hearing King give his “I Have a Dream” speech.
Educators and advocacy groups in New Jersey are urging Gov. Phil Murphy to apply for a waive…
The goal of the panel each year is to bring together students from different high schools to share their views and learn from each other.
In addition to Ihie, student panelists included Selena Leighbody of Egg Harbor Township High School, Jayden Jones of Atlantic City High School, Sunrose Rousnee of Absegami High School and Rebekah Monroe of Oakcrest High School.
Pluchino centered much of the panel discussion on the youth vote, noting that in the November general election, 55% of eligible youth voters (those ages 18-29) voted.
“The youth voters, they were a huge deciding factor in who won the presidency for this current administration,” he noted, adding that 67% of youth voters were classified as “late deciders,” meaning they researched and waited before deciding for whom to vote.
The following is some of the discussion that took place.
Egg Harbor Township full-day preschool opens, Ocean City welcomes back youngest students for in-person learning
About 300 preschool students arrived for the first day of full-time, in-person learning Wedn…
What’s the impact you’re hoping to make as youth voters continue to be a larger part of the discussion?
Rousnee: “I’m really proud of my generation for stepping up and voting.”
Leighbody: “Just to be a role model for youth voters that they have a voice, that they can be heard, that everyone can vote for something different.”
Why are youth voters leading the charge in hearing out candidates to the fullest before making their decision to vote?
Ihie: “It’s our future we’re talking about. … This is our legacy.”
Monroe: “As a young voter, I think it’s less about deciding on a candidate because they're Democrat or Republican, I think I want to listen more. It’s not about their political party, it’s about who's going to get the job that we want done.”
Stockton University will hold its 17th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service from 9:3…
How can youth voters be a model for others in the country to be in a space where you’re getting multiple views of information?
Monroe: “I think a model that will help would be to question everything. … Do your own research.”
Rousnee: “Being open minded. … Even if you have a certain belief and you’re set on it, you should be open to hearing other people’s.”
How can we share more views and be more accepting after an election?
Leighbody: “You need diversity, you need to understand each point of view. You may not agree, but at least understand where they’re coming from.”
Jones: “As long as you're educated and you vote, everybody should be accepting of one another. Don’t vote based on what’s popular.”
TRENTON — District spending per student increased by about $900 on average last year, accord…
Ahmad Brock, Egg Harbor Township High School: “When it comes to rights of people, that’s not a political view. … People try to make a lot of things that aren’t political, political.”
Ihie: "Go into a conversation thinking, 'I could possibly learn something new from this person.' You can't always go into a conversation going, 'I'm right, you're wrong.'"
How do you avoid the pitfalls that those who are older than you are disconnected with what you feel is socially acceptable?
Rousnee: "People are too quick to dismiss others' opinions. Take the time to listen, see why it affects them and why things have changed. I think that’s all we can do."
Monroe: "Not to just be consumers, but to be investigators as well."
To contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.