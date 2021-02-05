High school students share ideas on good citizenship during Stockton's King panel

Being open-minded, backing up opinions with supporting facts and doing the research before drawing conclusions were just some of the things students said would help them and their peers become better and more engaged voters during a panel hosted by Stockton University.

“You’re not going to be sure the decisions you make are going to be right, but when I vote I want to be able to say, ‘Oh yeah, I’m looking at their plans, their agendas, what they hope to achieve,’” Pleasantville High School senior Angel Ihie said.

Ihie was one of five Atlantic County high school students invited to speak on the virtual panel in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. this year themed “Your Voice, Your Vote — The Power of the Youth Movement.” In total, more than 60 students from Atlantic City, Absegami, Egg Harbor Township, Oakcrest and Pleasantville high schools attended.

Ralph Hunter Sr., founder of the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, served as guest speaker, encouraging students to learn from the past and continue to work toward equal rights.

“In many ways, we’re all historians. What you do today is going to be part of tomorrow’s history,” said Hunter, 83, who detailed his participation in the historic March on Washington in 1963 and hearing King give his “I Have a Dream” speech.

Education advocacy groups urging governor to apply for federal testing waiver Educators and advocacy groups in New Jersey are urging Gov. Phil Murphy to apply for a waive…